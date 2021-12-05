Verstappen crashes and Hamilton takes pole for the Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position at the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix. For the first time in the history of the category, Jeddah will host an F1 race. Mercedes counted on a mistake by its rivals to make the one-two, while Valtteri Bottas starts in second position.

The Mercedes driver was lucky to get the 103rd pole of his career. Max Verstappen was very fast on his last lap in Q3 and was already on pole when he hit the wall on the final corner. As a result, the Red Bull driver had to settle for third place on the grid.

Ferrari will start in fourth place with Charles Leclerc, while Carlos Sainz ended up beating in Q2 and was left out of Q3. The Spaniard will start in 15th position.

Pierre Gasly confirmed the good personal and AlphaTauri moment in Saudi Arabia and will start in sixth. The Frenchman shares the third row with Sergio Perez, as the Mexican will start in fifth place.

Lando Norris, from McLaren, and Yuki Tsunoda, from AlphaTauri, form the fourth row of the grid, respectively at P7 and P8.

Esteban Ocon, from Alpine, and Antonio Giovinazzi, from Alfa Romeo, complete the top 10 in ninth and tenth.

Q1

George Russell was the first to set a time in Q1, but was quickly overtaken by his teammate Nicholas Latifi.

After Antonio Giovinazzi and Esteban Ocon momentarily led, Lando Norris took over the P1.

Max Verstappen scored 1:28.659s to lead the session. All riders on the track were wearing the soft compounds.

Lewis Hamilton missed turn 1 and aborted his turn. On the second attempt, the Mercedes driver scored 1:28,466s to take the lead in Q1.

Norris moved up to P2, but Bottas surpassed the McLaren driver just 60 thousandths behind Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz scored 1:28.330s and beat Hamilton in 0.136s to lead Q1 with eight minutes to go.

Among those eliminated, Aston Martin duo Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, Latifi and Haas duo Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin.

Verstappen took P1 with 1:28,285s, just 45 milliseconds faster than Sainz, but Bottas scored 1:28,057 – the best time of the weekend – to take the top spot with five minutes to go in Q1.

Perez moved up to P1 by scoring 1:28.021s, with the eighth lap of his soft tyre. At the moment, just 0.9s separated Q1 leader from 13th place Giovinazzi.

Verstappen was coming around fast and looked ready to retake P1, but Bottas had an engine problem and traffic hindered the Dutchman.

Latifi, Vettel, Stroll, Schumacher and Mazepin were eliminated in Q1.

Q2

Perez scored the first time in Q2, but Verstappen was fastest of the weekend with a 1:27,953s, his first at 1:27s – using medium tyres.

Hamilton passed and was 0.7s behind Verstappen in third place. Leclerc placed the title candidates on P2. Over the radio, the Mercedes driver complained of lack of grip.

Sainz spun and touched the wall with the back of his Ferrari. Verstappen also missed and nearly hit the guards. The Spaniard returned to the pits but was unable to make a quick lap in Q2 after another error on the same corner.

Hamilton moved up to second place just 0.115s behind Verstappen.

With five minutes to go in Q2, Perez took the lead with 1:27,946s. Just seven milliseconds separated the leader Perez from second placed Verstappen.

Before the clock reset, Hamilton took the lead in Q2 with a time of 1:27,712s. More than two tenths ahead of rival Verstappen, who finished third.

The highlight was Giovinazzi. The Italian driver finished the Q2 in tenth place and put Alfa Romeo in contention for the Q3 pole.

Among those eliminated, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Russell and Sainz.

Q3

Verstappen scored 1:27.653s to lead the Q3. Hamilton was 0.382s behind while Bottas took second place 0.321s behind the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton took the lead with a time of 1:27.511s. Verstappen still had time to open another fast lap. The Dutchman made the first and second best sector among the drivers, but missed the last corner and hit the wall, handing pole to Hamilton.

Check out the starting grid for the Saudi F1 GP:

1) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’27.511

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’27.622

3) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’27.653

4) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’28,054

5) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull / Honda) 1’28.123

6) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28.125

7) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’28.180

8) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’28,442

9) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’28,647

10) A.Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’28,754

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’28,668

12) Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’28,885

13) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’28.920

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’29,054

15) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’53.652

16) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’29.177

17) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’29.198

18) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’29,368

19) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’29,464

20) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’30,473