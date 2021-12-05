VIDEO: Rafts used for illegal mining in AM are built on the edge of Manaus | Amazons

Rafts used for illegal mining in the Amazon are built by shipyard workers on the edge of Manaus. At the site, it is possible to see some ready-made vessels, with specific structures to fix the dredges – see video above.

Last week, a Federal Police operation destroyed 131 rafts used by illegal miners on the Madeira River, in the interior of Amazonas, and arrested three people. Illegal gold mining came to the fore after hundreds of rafts and dredgers gathered at a single point on the river.

In Manaus, the construction of ferries for this purpose was found on the banks of the Educandos stream, in the South Zone. The activity takes place about three kilometers from a unit of the Western Amazon River Captaincy (CFAOC), one of the agencies of the Navy Brazil.

O g1 requested the Navy’s position on the situation, and is awaiting a response. It is up to the agency to inspect the rivers. It is not yet known whether they could act to combat the construction of the rafts, or whether they are aware of the neighboring shipyard.

The report also seeks contact with the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry about the situation.

Workers working in the vicinity, who preferred not to identify themselves, informed the g1 that, generally, after they are ready, these ferries go to municipalities in the interior, such as Japurá, Humaitá and Autazes.

1 of 4 Rafts used by miners are built on the edge of Manaus. — Photo: Karla Mendes/g1 AM Rafts used by miners are built on the edge of Manaus. — Photo: Karla Mendes/g1 AM

“These ferries [em construção no local] they have already been ordered by a customer because they are very expensive and need money to get started. They have been under construction for over a year,” said one of them.

In the case of the rafts caught by the report, it is still necessary to install equipment for extracting gold, such as an engine, for example, to characterize themselves as dredgers.

The shipyards used for these constructions do not have identification, such as license plates or numbers that characterize them as formal companies. Workers in the area claim that the sheds are rented out.

The built ferries are on two floors. One of them would be the rooms where the miners stay, and, underneath, the dredger engines. Similar vessels were destroyed in the PF’s operation on the Madeira River.

“Ferries like these have several rooms because they work more than 20 hours a day, so they have two floors and rooms. In mining, the law is different,” said one worker.

On social networks there are also advertisements for sales and financing of mining dredges for up to R$ 500 thousand. In the advertisements, the financing installments reach R$ 4 thousand.

2 of 4 Dredge financing is done through social media. — Photo: Reproduction Dredge financing is done through social networks. — Photo: Reproduction

Illegal Mass Exploitation in Madeira River

In recent weeks, hundreds of rafts and dredgers have docked at a single point on the Madeira River, for massive exploration of gold. According to Greenpeace, there were at least 300 ferries in the region without an environmental license for mining.

The miners dispersed from the site on Friday (26), but some continued to operate illegally. The activity of gold exploration in rivers in the Amazon is illegal, according to the Amazon Environmental Protection Institute (Ipaam).

3 out of 4 Dredgers dock on the Madeira River, near the municipality of Autazes. — Photo: Silas Laurentino Dredgers dock on the Madeira River, near the municipality of Autazes. — Photo: Silas Laurentino

4 out of 4 Miners have installed hundreds of dredgers and rafts in the last 15 days on the Madeira River in Amazonas. — Photo: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Miners have installed hundreds of dredgers and rafts in the last 15 days on the Madeira River in Amazonas. — Photo: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The Public Ministry of Accounts called the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to investigate a possible omission by inspection bodies in the fight against illegal mining on the Madeira River, in the interior of Amazonas. In the application, the Public Ministry asks that the investigation be geared, especially, to the actions of the Federal Police and Navy of Brazil.

Four mayors of cities along the Madeira River met with senators from the Amazonas bench, in Brasília, this Wednesday (1st), to ask for the regulation of mining activities in the region. Senators await the formulation of a proposal to continue the process.

