Video shows Michelle Bolsonaro celebrating and praying after Mendonça’s nomination to the STF | present

Run on social media a video of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro celebrating the approval of André Mendonça to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) last Monday, November 29th. Along with Mendonça and other figures linked to the Jair Bolsonaro government, Michelle emotionally celebrates the confirmation of her name. With cries of “Glory to God” and “Hallelujah”, the First Lady jumps, why, cries as she hugs the former Attorney General of the Union and other people present in the room who awaited the end of the vote in the Senate.

More information

Mendonça was chosen in July by President Jair Bolsonaro to be his “terribly evangelical” name on the Supreme Court. But the approval of the Presbyterian pastor dragged on for five months in the Senate at the initiative of President Commission on Constitution and Justice, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who boycotted the nomination. The confirmation of Mendonça by 47 votes in favor of 32 against — it was necessary the approval of at least 41 of the 81 senators — was seen as a victory of the Evangelical caucus. There was strong behind-the-scenes articulation with the senators.

Michelle’s commemoration has received criticism on social media from those who regard it as a symptom of the interference of religion in Brazilian public life. Some also showed their astonishment and their disagreement with the images. This is because, upon being confirmed for Marco Aurélio Mello’s vacancy in the STF, Mendonça himself summed up the moment as “a step for a man, a leap for evangelicals”. In his time as Minister of Justice, Mendonça used the National Security Law to persecute opponents of the Government. A litmus test for him is awaiting his first few months at Court, when he must cast the tiebreaker in the judgment that examines whether transgender and transvestite inmates can have the right to choose whether they want to serve sentences in men’s or women’s prisons. In the Senate hearing, he pledged to defend the rights gained by the LGBTQIA+ community and stated that he would set aside his religious principles to, for example, vote in favor of equal civil union.

But Bolsonaro supporters, religious and progressive sectors alike pointed out that criticism of the video also highlights religious prejudice and intolerance against evangelicals — often seen as a population that thinks and acts alike in the field of politics and customs. Some internet posts also ridiculed the First Lady’s celebration. One of the authorities who spoke on the matter was the mayor of Rio de Janeiro Eduardo Paes (PSD), who is not the president’s political ally. Still, he stated: “Unfortunate how many posts from this news [o vídeo], spitting prejudice against the faith of others. They are the same people who live complaining about discrimination. My solidarity with the First Lady. May she always freely express her faith,” he said.

The images also show that Mendonça’s nomination was important for the president’s inner circle and involved his family members. The issue goes beyond the religious factor, as Bolsonaro is being investigated in the scope of the fake news inquiry and was recently included in the CPI report on the Pandemic, which attributes nine crimes to the president and asks for his indictment. Having a faithful ally on the Supreme is important to the Bolsonaro clan. In addition, of the 2,000 processes that Mendonça will inherit from Marco Aurélio Mello, some agendas are sensitive to the president. Among them is a request to investigate Michelle for checks deposited by former advisor to the presidential family Fabricio Queiroz — appointed by the Public Ministry of Rio as operator of a split scheme in the office of then state deputy Flávio Bolsonaro, now a senator for Rio.

