Vini Jr receives praise from rival coach and is celebrated by the league: “From another planet” | spanish football

It wasn’t a magical day. Not a week. Not a month. It’s been a magical season. After deciding once again for Real Madrid , Vini Jr even received praise from his rival coach and was celebrated in many different ways.

The Brazilian striker opened the scoring in the 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad and emerged as an astronaut in the publication of official profiles of LaLiga, the organization that organizes the Spanish Championship, which described him as “from another planet”.

Commenting on the match, Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil did not hesitate to praise the young Brazilian striker who, according to him, is the one who is most unbalanced in the current edition of the Spanish.

– It’s the game I saw Madrid closer together. They got together a lot. Their chances are due to our mistakes and the Vinicius, who is unbalanced in all games, which most unbalances in the league. ended the game – evaluated Alguacil.

And, once again, there was also praise from Vini’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

“He is scoring, playing well, he is committed, also without the ball. He’s doing everything well”, declared the coach.

Vini reached his 10th goal in the Spanish Championship and is two of the teammate Benzema, who is the top scorer of the competition. The last Brazilian to score 10 goals in the first 16 rounds of the league for Real Madrid was Ronaldo, in 2003, when the Phenomenon turned 13.

The 21-year-old young man won the cover of the newspaper Marca, which wrote the following on its website about his performance:

– simply unstoppable. He tormented Real’s defense throughout the match. He scored the 1-0 and had the 3-0 at the end of the match on his feet. It’s on a galactic level and pulled the wagon without Benzema on the field – defined the sports diary.

In the best phase of his career, Vini has 12 goals and five assists in 21 games this season for Real Madrid. The merengue team is the leader of the Spanish, with 39 points, eight more than the second place, which is now Sevilla. Carlo Ancelotti’s team returns to the field this Tuesday, at the Santiago Bernabéu, against Inter Milan for the Champions League.