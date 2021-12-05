Vinícius Júnior decides with great goal, and Real Madrid defeats Real Sociedad at Espanyol – Sports

O Real Madrid overcame adversity away from home against the real society and brought down the invincibility of the Basque team in front of their fans in the spanish championship. With different roles in the field, Brazilians Eder Militao and Vinicius Junior they were great highlights in the match, fundamental for Real Madrid’s sixth straight victory in the competition. The 16th round match took place at Anoeta stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the Madrid team.

Isolated leader, Real Madrid has 39 points and opens an eight-point advantage over the second-placed team, which is Sevilla. Real Sociedad loses for the second time in a row and is in fifth place, with 29.

The start of the game was worrying for Real Madrid. Benzema, one of the club’s main players, took a knock and had to be replaced by Luka Jovic. The game at Anoeta stadium turned even more to Real Sociedad in the first half, with the home team trying to pressure, but without being able to win the Real Madrid defense, with emphasis on the great performance of Éder Militão and Alaba. The fans of the Basque country team tried to push the home team, but the game went to half-time tied by 0-0.

It was right after the return of the dressing rooms that Vinícius Júnior took responsibility and took the zero off the scoreboard at 2 minutes. The Brazilian forward received it on the left wing, brought it to the middle while dribbling the opponents and pulled a table with Jovic. Vinícius received it to hit the corner and make it 1-0. Vinícius Júnior reached the mark of 10 goals and 3 assists in 16 games in the Spanish Championship. In the season, there are 12 goals and 5 assists in 21 games.

Ten minutes after the goal, Kroos took a corner kick in the area, Casemiro headed it off and Luka Jovic dived to send it into the net and make it 2-0 for Real Madrid. In the final stretch, Militão made a great move in the defense and played for Vinícius, who fired and narrowly missed another one. Éder Militão recovered nine balls in the game, winning disputes at the top and bottom with great ease.

CURRENT TRIP CHAMPION

A little earlier, the Madrid’s athletic faced the Majorca. The Madrid team also opened the scoring with a Brazilian goal, by Matheus Cunha. But who left the field with the three points was Mallorca, with a comeback already in stoppages. Russo headed the tie and Takefusa Kubo scored the second.

Atlético de Madrid are tied on points with Real Sociedad, occupying fourth place. Mallorca reaches 19 points and occupies 12th place in the table. In the next round, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make derby. Before that, Real play Internazionale and Atlético face Porto in the Champions League. Mallorca will host Celta at home, while Real Sociedad will seek recovery away from home against Betis.