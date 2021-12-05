Vinicius Junior scores, and Real Madrid beats Real Sociedad for Espanyol – 12/04/2021

Despite the scare with the injury of Benzema and the good first time of the opponent, Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 in a match valid for the 16th round of the Spanish Championship. The goals were scored in the complementary stage by Vinicius Júnior and Jovic.

With the victory, Real Madrid expands their advantage in the leadership of the League. Now there are 39 points for the merengue team against 31 for Sevilla. Real Sociedad is fifth with 29 points.

Real Madrid’s next commitment is on Tuesday (7) against Inter Milan, for the last round of the Champions League group stage.

Leave it to Vini

In Benzema’s absence, Vinicius Jr was responsible for building the Madrid victory. With today’s goal, he took the second top scorer in the Spanish Championship, with 10 in total. It is only behind Benzema, who has 12 goals in the League.

a lot of tantrum and little ball

Adnan Januzaj, Belgian midfielder of Real Sociedad, appeared to be very pissed off in today’s match. At the end of the first half, he argued with Vinicius Júnior. In the second, he got a yellow card for simulation and complaint. After that, coach Imanol Alguacil’s patience ran out and Januzaj went to the bench.

Only 16 minutes from Benzema

Reference to the meringue attack, Benzema felt pain in his knee and asked to be substituted before halfway through the first half. His best move so far had been an exchange of passes with Vinicius Jr that resulted in a weak finish by the Brazilian. Serbian Jovic took the place of the Frenchman in the match.

Real Sociedad gave work in the first half

Playing at home, Real Sociedad had ample domination of the first half of the match, although they couldn’t convert that into goal chances. After the departure of Benzema, Real Madrid had only one opportunity to take the zero off the scoreboard, with Rodrygo kicking for Remiro to palm.

Eder wall

If Courtois didn’t have trouble with Real Sociedad’s attack, much is due to the excellent performance of Eder Militão in the defensive sector. There were nine balls recovered and almost an assist, when he made a beautiful shot for Vini Jr, but which was saved by Remiro.

game timeline

With just one minute of the second half, Vinicius Júnior passed through Sociedad’s markers, played for Jovic, and when he got back, he kicked first to open the scoring. Shortly after, at 11, it was Serbia’s turn to leave his head.

DATASHEET

Real Sociedad 0 x 2 Real Madrid

Competition: Spanish Championship 21/22 (16th round)

Date: December 4, 2021, Saturday

Hour: 17h, Brasilia

Local: Anoeta Stadium, in Gipuzkoa (ESP)

Goals: Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid) in the 1′ of the 2nd T and Jovic (Real Madrid) in the 11′ of the 2nd T

Yellow cards: Zubeldia and Januzaj (Real Society)

Real Society: Remo; Gorosabel (Zaldua), Zubeldia, Le Normand and Rico (Muñoz); Zubimendi, Guevara (Turrientes), Januzaj (Portu) and Oyarzabal; Isak and Sorioth (Barrenetxea). Technician: Alguacil Imanol

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro (Camavinga), Kroos (Valverde) and Modric; Rodrygo (Asensio), Benzema (Jovic) and Vinicius Jr. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti