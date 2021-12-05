Virtus.pro beats GODSENT and goes to IEM Winter 2021 semis; Brazilians will play on Wednesdays | DRAFT5

DESPITE THE REGRET THE Virtus.pro overthrew the GODENT at the end of Group B in IEM Winter 2021 and qualified directly into the semifinals of the $250,000 competition. In a clash played this Saturday afternoon (4), the Brazilians did not have an easy life, being surpassed on two maps. Thus, TACO and your troops will have to start their walk in the playoffs of the tournament for the quarter finals, where they will face the strong Ninjas in Pajamas this Sunday (5), in a match scheduled for 12:00. THE Virtus.pro, in turn, will only return to action next Saturday (11). You can keep up to date with everything that happens in the IEM Winter 2021 accessing our tab of Championships. Photo: Wilton Quail/GODSENT

MIRAGE A first half marked by balance set the tone for the Mirage, map of choice of GODENT, which would start on the terrorist side and between comings and goings would get a minimum 8 to 7 advantage on the scoreboard at the end of the opening half. THE Virtus.pro he couldn’t keep up with the fulminating initial rhythm presented by the Brazilians after the turn of sides, finding himself behind the scoreboard 14-9. The inspired FL1T, however, commanded a reaction of seven points in a row that would give the team a suffered 16 to 14 on the scoreboard.

DUST2 If on the first map what was seen was balance, in the Dust2, pick of Qikert and company, the story was quite different. Starting from the terrorist side, the Virtus.pro he even lost the first four rounds of the half, but soon took off and gave no more room for rivals to play, ensuring a solid 10-5 on the scoreboard. The sides were reversed and the GODENT kept alive the hope of remounted with a pistol round triumph, but the forced adversary would eventually pave the way for the victory of the CIS mix by a quiet 16 to 7.