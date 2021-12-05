Volta de Lindoso allows Diego Aguirre to repeat Inter do Gre-Nal after a month | International

Diego Aguirre avoids confirming the Inter lineup, but the coach has an important asset to rediscover the path of victories. With Rodrigo Lindoso available again, the coach will be able to repeat the squad that started the Gre-Nal 434 exactly a month ago.

It was on November 6 that the team overcame its biggest rival by 1-0 in Beira-Rio. Taison scored the only goal of the match, celebrated with a party by fans and players, mainly for bringing Grêmio closer to relegation to Serie B.

In the next six games, however, Aguirre suffered from misfortunes and saw the team drop dramatically in production. Injuries, suspensions and even the wear and tear of Edenilson prevented him from sending to the field that lineup of the derby, which offered one of the best performances of the team in this second time the Uruguayan played for the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

Rodrigo Lindoso is again available to Diego Aguirre

Only Marcelo Lomba and Bruno Méndez started in all the matches during this interval. Edenilson even played in all six games, but started on the bench in the 1-0 loss to Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal for arriving at the match venue on the same day of the duel. The shirt 8 was at the service of the Brazilian team.

The return of Lindoso was the missing piece for Inter considered ideal nowadays. The defensive midfielder had suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh, but worked on Saturday and is expected to participate in the clash against Atlético-GO, on Monday.

Since Gre-Nal, Inter have been struggling. They won only once, Athletico-PR 2-1, with a draw (1-1 with Santos) and four defeats (2-1 for Juventude and Flamengo and 1-0 for Cuiabá and Fluminense). To make matters worse, they face a negative streak, without winning for four games, with three defeats in the period.

The latest Inter lineups

Youth 2 x 1 Inter: Spine; Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Palacios; Yuri Alberto

Spine; Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Paulo Victor; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Palacios; Yuri Alberto Inter 2 x 1 Athletico-PR: Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Palacios and Patrick; Cadorini

Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Palacios and Patrick; Cadorini Cuiabá 1 x 0 Inter: Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Mercado and Paulo Victor; Dourado, Johnny, Caio, Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto

Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Mercado and Paulo Victor; Dourado, Johnny, Caio, Palacios and Patrick; Yuri Alberto Inter 1 x 2 Flemish: Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; palaces

Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; palaces Fluminense 1 x 0 Inter: Spine; Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Edenilson, Saravia, Taison and Patrick; palaces

Spine; Mercado, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Dourado, Edenilson, Saravia, Taison and Patrick; palaces Inter 1 x 1 Saints: Spine; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny, Edenilson, Palacios, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto

Lindoso’s return, however, depends on the coach’s confirmation. Aguirre is enthusiastic about Carlos Palacios’ performance. Despite not having scored a single goal this season, the Chilean gained prestige and started the last six matches.

On the other hand, Rodrigo Dourado’s return is certain. The defensive midfielder served a suspension in the 1-1 draw with Santos and returns to midfield. Patrick, who took a punishment game for the confusion at Gre-Nal, is released because he has already served.

The likely lineup has Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Rodrigo Lindoso (Palacios), Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Yuri Alberto.