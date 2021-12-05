Wads of money in deputy hands were seized in 2020

A video camera hidden by the Federal Police in the political office of the deputy of Maranhãozinho (PL-MA), in São Luís, caught the politician handling wads of money, in October 2020.

On the occasion, the PF fulfilled a search and seizure warrant at the congressman’s addresses and seized R$ 2 million in cash, as reported by the Power Diary.

The camera was installed under authorization of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the money would be the direct product of a corruption scheme involving parliamentary amendments, according to the PF, cited by Crusué magazine, which released the images.

Candidate for the government of his state, Josimar Maranhãozinho is the target of two investigations by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on the purchase and sale scheme of parliamentary amendments in operation in Congress.

The deputy’s amendments reach the hands of parliamentarians after being released to the municipalities, which promote the hiring of companies to carry out the work or service. The supplier companies, participating in the scheme, receive payment from the city halls and deliver part of the resources to the parliamentarian.

