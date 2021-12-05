Wanderson Mota killed uncle with girlfriend: “Cold and underhanded”, says police

posted on 12/4/2021 2:27 PM / updated on 12/4/2021 3:39 PM



Wanderson Mota Protácio, 21, accused of murdering his 4-month-pregnant girlfriend, his stepdaughter, 2 years and 9 months, and a 73-year-old farmer, confessed, in a statement this Saturday morning (4/12), who killed a man in Maranhão when he was just 13 years old. The caretaker was arrested after turning himself in to the police.

The Correio found out from sources of the Civil Police of the State of Goiás (PCGO), which, during the interrogation, Wanderson said that, at the age of 13, he was dating a teenager in Maranhão. On one occasion, the minor was allegedly attacked by her uncle. Annoyed, the caretaker called the family member’s attention and asked him to stop hitting the girl.

According to police, Wanderson reported that the teenager’s uncle asked him to be quiet, otherwise he would kill him. Wanderson then took a knife and murdered the boy. After the crime, he fled to Goianápolis (GO), where he lived with relatives.

Cold and disingenuous, as the police define him, the caretaker was also responsible for the death of his girlfriend Raniere Aranha, 19, her daughter Geysa Aranha, aged 2 years and 9 months, and Roberto Clemente, 73. For five days, state security forces mobilized to capture the criminal.

Goiás Public Security Secretary (SSP-GO), Rodney Miranda said that Wanderson denied having exchanged fire during the escape and confirmed that he had gone to the farm where he asked workers who took care of a pepper greenhouse in Mocambinho for jobs. Realizing that he was recognized, he fled.

This Saturday (4/12), he appeared at another farm and Cinda Mara Siqueira convinced him to surrender. “All the goods that were with him were seized, including a telephone device”, explains the chief delegate of the 3rd Regional Police Station (DRP), Vander Coelho. “His presentation only took place due to the siege that the police set up, this has to be highlighted. Due to the actions involved, he would either do that or we would capture him,” says the chief.