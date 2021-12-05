Wanderson showed no regret during testimony, police say – National

Assassin was sent to the prison in Goinia (photo: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

Suspected of a series of crimes, including the murder of three people in Corumb de Gois, housekeeper Wanderson Mota Protcio, 21, has a cold and secretive personality, as the police define him.

After six days of searching, the criminal turned himself in this Saturday, around 7:30 am, in Gameleira (GO), after the owner of a farm, Cinda Mara Siqueira, convinced him to introduce himself.

According to Rodney Miranda, Public Security Secretary of Gois, Wanderson “does not show regret” for having killed his partner and stepdaughter in Corumb de Gois. “Treat (the subject) coldly, as in others crimes he committed,” he says.

Wanderson was sought after after the young, 4 months pregnant, Raniere Aranha, 19, and her daughter, Geysa Aranha, 2 years and 9 months, were stabbed to death indoors.

The case happened last Sunday. After that, he went to the boss’s farm, where he stole a revolver with six ammunition, moved to a neighboring property and killed farmer Roberto Clemente de Matos, 73. There, he tried to rape his wife. Afterwards, Wanderson fled to Alexnia and even visited an evangelical church.

Wanderson’s violent history predates recent crimes. At age 13, he killed a man in Maranho. O Brazilian mail he found out from sources at the Gois Civil Police that, at the time, Wanderson was dating a teenager. On one occasion, the child was allegedly attacked by her uncle.

Annoyed, the caretaker called the family member’s attention and asked him to stop hitting the girl. According to police, Wanderson reported, during interrogation, that the teenager’s uncle asked him to be quiet, otherwise he would kill him.

Wanderson then took a knife and murdered the man. After the crime, he fled to Goianpolis, where he lived with relatives.

As early as 2019, Wanderson was arrested for the crime of attempted femicide against a woman, his father’s sister-in-law. According to the records of the case, the victim received several knife blows in the back. The discussion started after the caretaker arrived home drunk and under the influence of drugs.

At the house, he threatened the woman, ordering her to enter a room with him. After the negative, the man threw the knife blows, but the blade ended up breaking.

Wanderson fled over the walls and hid in a nearby house. The criminal was arrested at the Goianpolis Prison Unit, but was released in March 2020.

In the same year, in So Gotardo (MG), almost 550 km away from Brasilia, Wanderson killed a taxi driver. The victim was 25-year-old Maurcio Lopes Mariano.

The caretaker was helped by two minors and an adult. According to the police report, the aggressor took the race along with three other people and deviated from the path on the way. When they got into the car, they cut the back seat belt and used it to drag the taxi driver to a tree. The document says that the men’s intention was to steal the car and leave the taxi driver in place, but Wanderson decided to go back to the driver and perform 18 knife cuts.