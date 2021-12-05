Want to download Instagram videos? Meet simple ‘trick’ to do – 12/05/2021

Instagram has long since stopped being a photo-only social network. The feed became a video sharing space, through IGTV and more recently reels.

The platform, however, still does not have the ability to download the videos to cell phones or computers, without having to use a third-party application for this function. Despite this, downloading is possible through websites on the web. Tilt tested it in two and it worked!

Instagram Video Downloader

1 – Access the video you want to download on Instagram.

2 – Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the post and then on “Copy link”.

Copy Instagram Video Link - Play - Play

Copy Instagram Video Link

Image: Reproduction

3 – Open the Instagram Video Downloader website.

4 – Paste the link in the indicated bar.

5 – Press Enter on your keyboard.

6 – On the video thumbnail, tap “Download”.

Click 'Download' for video to be downloaded to computer - Playback - Playback

Click ‘Download’ for video to be downloaded to computer

Image: Reproduction

Save Urges

1 – Access the desired video.

2 – Tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the post and then “Copy link”.

3 – Open the Save Insta website.

4 Paste the link on the indicated bar.

Paste the link in the bar that the site asks for - Reproduction - Reproduction

Paste the link in the bar that the website indicates

Image: Reproduction

5 – Press Enter on your keyboard.

6- Tap on “Download video”.

Click 'download' for video to be downloaded - Playback - Playback

Click ‘download’ for video to be downloaded

Image: Reproduction

In both cases, when you click on “Download/Download Video”, the publication will be downloaded automatically.

