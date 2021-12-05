What are the signs of skin cancer? See what the Brazilian Society of Dermatology says

With the stability of the pandemic in Brazil and the advance of vaccination, the forecast of dermatologists is that, in the coming days of intense sunshine, the beaches and open spaces will be occupied more intensely. However, the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) warns that, even in the face of invariable covid-19 indicators, the return to leisure should not be done without attention to the recommendations of the health authorities, who are still aware of the possibility of an increase in cases of infection. fur coronavirus. In addition to this care, the entity advises that the population should add preventive measures against the skin cancer.

This is the proposal of the December Orange campaign, organized by SBD and which raises awareness about the maintenance of photoprotection habits, which include the use of sunglasses, blouses with UV protection, caps and hats. In addition, the mobilization guides that people should avoid the sun exposure between 9 am and 4 pm and use sunscreen with an SPF equal to or greater than 30, reapplying it every two hours or whenever there is contact with water.

Watch for signs of skin cancer

In case of appearance of suspicious signs of skin cancer, the dermatologist should be consulted for an early diagnosis. If a cancerous lesion is found, he will guide the initiation of treatment. You need to pay attention to growing spots, growing spots, signs that change, or wounds that don’t heal, as they can reveal skin cancer. The self-examination routine facilitates the recognition of cases.

The SBD also emphasizes that exaggerated and unprotected sun exposure throughout life, in addition to episodes of sunburn, are the main risk factors for skin cancer. Although the disease has the potential to affect anyone, there are profiles that are more likely to appear. In this group, there are those with light skin, hair and eyes, those with a family history of this type of tumor, people with multiple moles on their bodies and immunosuppressed and/or transplanted patients. SBD emphasizes that those with these characteristics need more care with their skin and undergo frequent evaluation with a dermatologist.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common skin cancer in the population, accounting for about 70% of cases. It is a tumor that manifests as raised pearly, shiny or darkened lesions that grow slowly and bleed easily. In addition, there is squamous cell carcinoma, which appears as the second most common type of skin cancer in humans. It accounts for approximately 20% of cases of the disease. It is characterized by verrucous lesions or wounds that do not heal after six weeks. These injuries can cause pain and lead to bleeding.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the numbers of skin cancer in Brazil are worrying. The disease accounts for 27% of all malignant tumors in Brazil, with basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas (non-melanoma, which present high rates of cure if diagnosed and treated early) responsible for about 180,000 new cases of the disease per year. Melanoma skin cancer has around 8,500 new cases annually. The incidence of skin cancer is higher than cancers of the prostate, breast, colon and rectum, lung and stomach.