what is already known about Inter’s plans for 2022

With two more games left until the end of the Brasileirão, Inter is already working behind the scenes on the 2022 season and one of the main items for discussion is the coaching staff. Diego Aguirre, even if he has a contract until the end of next year, should not remain regardless of an invitation or not from Uruguay, who has been without a coach since the departure of Óscar Tábarez.

The recent results in Brasileirão, mainly post-Gre-Nal, weigh against the work of the Uruguayan and even the classification of the pre-Libertadores – previously taken for granted – is very threatened. The club needs to pass Ceará and América-MG in the final rounds to reach the most important continental competition and avoid the Sudamericana.

Edward Coudet it’s the big dream, but the contract with Celta de Vigo signed until 2024 is the main obstacle for the return, which should not happen next year. At the moment, the Argentine Juan Vojvoda, who has just classified Fortaleza to Libertadores, is the most quoted backstage at the club:

“I can say that I’m talking to Marcelo (Paz, president of Fortaleza). The main thing about these conversations was that we are going to focus on the next matches and so on. The relationship with the board, with the cast, with the club is very good. The club wants to grow and that for me is very good. The conversations will continue with Marcelo, in a press conference later on we can talk about this. But from now on I just want to enjoy and then think about Cuiabá”, declared the Fortaleza coach this Friday, after the 1-0 victory at home over Juventude.

Who will reinforce the cast?

Even without an abundance of cash in cash, Inter knows they will need reinforcements and has already officially presented a two-year contract proposal to the steering wheel Felipe Melo, whose “winning profile” pleases the red leaders. This Saturday, the Palmeiras officially announced the departure of the 38-year-old player, which also has a proposal from Fluminense for 2022.

Three other players have been cited in recent weeks as potential Colorado targets. Midfielder Andrey is free on the market after Vasco da Gama left, while midfielder Pepê, from Cuiabá, and forward Alef Manga, from Goiás, also appeared in the Colorado news. Inter’s management, as usual, does not talk openly about negotiations.

Outputs

On the other hand, the “boat” of departures will be large in Beira-Rio and has already started to be put into practice a few months ago with Paolo Guerrero. Of those who only have a contract until December, Marcelo Lomba and Renzo Saravia should also not be left, while defender Lucas Ribeiro will have to re-appear against Hoffenheim, from Germany.

There remain the cases of Boschilia, whose staff has already said that the player should not stay and also Rodrigo Lindoso, starting with Diego Aguirre, who also has a contract until December and therefore an uncertain future. Left-back Moses, however, will be purchased by Inter definitively with Bahia in a composition that will be more viable due to the recent debt involvement in the hiring of the Bahians over Zeca and Danilo Fernandes.