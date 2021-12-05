What is the best Nubank card? See the differences between Gold and Platinum

O Nubank offers two options for credit card that tend to confuse their customers: o gold it’s the platinum. Because they have an almost identical design, many users don’t even know which version of the roxinho they have in their wallets.

Read more: Detran offers forgiveness of fines and debts until December 30

But for those with an eye on benefits, these differences are worth knowing. This is the easiest way to find out which one has the advantages that can help you the most in your day to day.

Nubank Gold or Platinum?

Check out the list of advantages that each of the cards offers:

gold

Mastercard Surprise;

Price Protection Insurance;

Original extended warranty;

Purchase Protection Insurance.

platinum

Travel Consulting;

International Offers;

Concierge;

Auto Insurance;

Stopper exemption;

insurance for travel medical emergencies;

Mastercard Surprise.

Neither has an annuity charge and both come in the same shade of purple and design. The only change is the word “Gold” or “Platinum” written on the back of the card.

What is the best option?

This question does not have the same answer for all customers. If you like to make a lot of national or international purchases, a good option is to have access to protection insurance and extended warranty. In this case, the ideal version is Gold.

For those who travel, including abroad, and usually rent cars or need to have the protection of medical insurance, Platinum is the best choice.

It is worth noting that both are issued under the Mastercard brand, which gives access to the Mastercard Surpreenda relationship program. With it, it is possible to obtain even more advantages, such as discounts at partner companies.