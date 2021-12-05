What is the ideal dress code for Salvador?

With hot and humid weather, even when it rains in Salvador, thermometers hardly ever show a number below 22°C. It is to be expected that Salvadorans, especially those who value comfort, dress according to the thermal sensation.

The episode involving the singer Jau and his team on Thursday night (2), when he and a friend were stopped at Sette Restaurante, in Barra, for not dressing as required by the location, gave rise to talk.

The establishment alleges that the artist and the team wore a hat and shorts and that, as a result, they were not in compliance with the dress code. In a video posted on Instagram, Jau shows his “look” and accuses Sette of racism. The singer registered a police report at the Barra police station on Friday (3). The situation raised a question: which dress code suits Salvador?

CORREIO went to the streets to ask what the official dress code of the capital should be, in addition to hearing people’s opinions about what had happened.

Kal Gabriel de Jesus, 42, owns a store that sells cellphone accessories. In addition to the regatta that bears the number of his trade, he usually wears shorts and flip-flops to work. “We live in a tropical country, I think shorts and a T-shirt are an appropriate look”, he says. About the Hawaiian that he wore, he joked that “the gringos can’t stand to see one they want to buy”.

Physiotherapist Tairene Silva, 29, who was waiting for a colleague, also justified the thermal sensation as the main reason for defining the look when leaving the house: “In this heat we are currently in, a slipper, shorts and a blouse basic are adequate.” While the woman was waiting for her colleague in denim shorts, the thermometer read 28°C.

About what happened with Jau, Tairene says that most residents of Salvador dress that way. “Regardless of having money or not, the person wants to feel comfortable”, he adds. Despite the heat, César Costa, 52, unlike most pedestrians in the São Cristóvão neighborhood, wore a polo shirt, pants and closed sandals while working at his store – a bicycle that carries the snacks and drinks he sells.

The man defends that everyone should dress the way they prefer and also says that many establishments look at the skin color of people when barring entry in certain places: “Each one walks as he thinks he should. The clothes can be anything, the important thing is to be dressed. Sometimes they even look at the color, but you can’t judge anyone by their appearance”

Musician Daniel Melo, 34, worked as an announcer at a store on Avenida Aliomar Baleeiro, on Friday afternoon. He wore shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers, in addition, of course, to the topknot on his head. “We have to have the free will to walk as we want”, the boy insisted. “If I’m going to go into a restaurant, I’m going to wear sandals and shorts, I’m not going to wear pants in the heat of Salvador”, he points out.

Nice Oliveira, 64, took racism into account when giving an opinion on the situation the singer faced at the restaurant: “Did the guy have to be like? In a suit and tie?” questions. “I think that people are clueless, this clothing business has nothing to do with it, prejudice is acting on everyone, especially on those who are black like me”, he adds.

“You make your own fashion”, defends Mery Santana, 54. This could be the slogan of the clothing store she owns. While working, the merchant stated that lately she only wears flip-flops, because she thinks it is “chic”. “Each one has to walk how they want and how they think they should dress”, he says. The 24 year-old security guard José Vitor Conceição shares the same opinion. The young man emphasizes that respect must always come first.

“Depending on our style, we should wear what we like and feel good and comfortable. No one should ever come and say that we’re not okay with the clothes we’ve chosen”, is what the boy believes. José highlighted that the prohibition of going to establishments due to clothing should not exist in Brazil.

