WhatsApp: New voice interface is now available for some users on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is constantly implementing usability improvements on its platform and as we know users should soon receive access to reactions in messages, similar to the Facebook Messenger system.
In addition to this feedback system, some beta test users on Android and iOS are also getting access to the new voicemail interface, indicating that the feature should be released to general users soon.
Currently, the WhatsApp voicemail player is just a constant line that sets the tempo of the audio, but soon these messages will show a wave of sound, making their purpose clearer.
The new interface was quickly released in beta version 2.21.13.17 for Android, then deactivated with a new update.
With the arrival of WhatsApp Beta version 2.21.25.11, this new interface has been enabled for some selected test users.
According to users who have received the new interface, it may not appear if users have the functionality enabled or recorded the message in an older version of the application.
The official release date of this new interface is not yet known, but considering that it is already in beta testing, it should reach users soon.
What did you think of the new WhatsApp audio messaging interface?