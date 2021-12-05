WhatsApp: New voice interface is now available for some users on Android and iOS

WhatsApp is constantly implementing usability improvements on its platform and as we know users should soon receive access to reactions in messages, similar to the Facebook Messenger system. In addition to this feedback system, some beta test users on Android and iOS are also getting access to the new voicemail interface, indicating that the feature should be released to general users soon.

Currently, the WhatsApp voicemail player is just a constant line that sets the tempo of the audio, but soon these messages will show a wave of sound, making their purpose clearer. The new interface was quickly released in beta version 2.21.13.17 for Android, then deactivated with a new update.