when is it possible to withdraw the amount? See allowed cases

Caixa Econômica Federal has already successfully completed the transfer of FGTS profits, which refer to amounts obtained up to December 31, 2020. Workers with active and inactive accounts have already received according to the amounts maintained in the balances. But there is still a great demand for information on how to withdraw this amount.

Many people ask the following question: is it possible to withdraw, now, this money referring to the FGTS profit after apportionment and payment? The answer is simple and straightforward: no. There are, yes, ways to withdraw amounts from the FGTS, but as already established by Provisional Measure No. 889/2019.

These are some specific situations that allow access to the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees – FGTS. It is essential that the worker works with a formal contract in order to have access to some of the forms of withdrawal from the FGTS and, consequently, to the profits that were added.

The withdrawal systems are listed very objectively by the MP and it is evident that they remain the same, even with the profit values ​​obtained by Caixa Econômica Federal with the balance in the account. Check out some of the situations that allow the withdrawal of FGTS profit: