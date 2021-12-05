when is it possible to withdraw the amount? See allowed cases

These are some specific situations that allow access to the profit deposited by the Employment Compensation Fund – FGTS.
Caixa Econômica Federal has already successfully completed the transfer of FGTS profits, which refer to amounts obtained up to December 31, 2020. Workers with active and inactive accounts have already received according to the amounts maintained in the balances. But there is still a great demand for information on how to withdraw this amount.
Many people ask the following question: is it possible to withdraw, now, this money referring to the FGTS profit after apportionment and payment? The answer is simple and straightforward: no. There are, yes, ways to withdraw amounts from the FGTS, but as already established by Provisional Measure No. 889/2019.
These are some specific situations that allow access to the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees – FGTS. It is essential that the worker works with a formal contract in order to have access to some of the forms of withdrawal from the FGTS and, consequently, to the profits that were added.
The withdrawal systems are listed very objectively by the MP and it is evident that they remain the same, even with the profit values obtained by Caixa Econômica Federal with the balance in the account. Check out some of the situations that allow the withdrawal of FGTS profit:
- Withdrawal-termination (when the worker is dismissed without just cause);
- Withdrawal-birthday (when the worker chooses to withdraw part of the amount on his/her birthday);
- Retirement (when the individual reaches retirement period);
- Persons aged 70 years and over;
- In the event of the holder’s death (the family can withdraw the FGTS amount);
- In case of serious or chronic diseases (this modality includes dependents, and among the diseases are HIV, Cancer, malignant neoplasm, among others);
- Contract terminated due to the extinction of the respective company;
- Upon termination of a contract after the pre-determined period;
- In cases of contract termination due to force majeure or reciprocity;
- Persons with three full and uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime;
- Eligible accounts with more than three years without deposit credit and the employee’s leave of absence until July 13, 1990;
- For use in home ownership;
- Individual worker who was suspended within a period of 90 days or more;
- For settlement or repayment of financing debts;
- In cases of emergency situations caused by natural disasters where the worker’s area of residence will be damaged or harmed;
- When the death of the individual employer or domestic employer occurs and even when the employment contract is declared null and void.