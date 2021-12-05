White Ribbon Campaign will have a conversation on the topic this Monday (06)

On Monday (06), the date that celebrates the White Ribbon Campaign – National Day for the Mobilization of Men for the End of Violence against Women, a round of conversation will be held and broadcast live on Facebook of the Municipality of Lucas do Rio Verde to discuss the topic, at 7pm.

The live is being organized by the Civil Judiciary Police in partnership with the City of Lucas do Rio Verde. Guests will be able to express their support for the cause in the movement.

Participating in the conversation will be: Eugenio Rudy, Civil Police delegate, Ednilson Zanardini Menezes, president of the OAB/MT Subsection of Lucas do Rio Verde, Wladimir Mesquita, Civil Police investigator and councilor, and Wellington Souto, secretary of Planning and City of Lucas from Rio Verde.

Origin of the White Ribbon Campaign

On December 6, 1989, a 25-year-old boy (Marc Lepine) broke into a classroom at the Polytechnic School in the city of Montreal, Canada, ordering the men (approximately 48) to leave the room, leaving only the women. . Shouting, “Are you all feminists!?”, she began shooting furiously and murdered 14 women at close range. Then he committed suicide.

The boy left a letter in which he stated that he had done it because he could not stand the idea of ​​seeing women studying engineering, a course traditionally aimed at men.

A group of men from Canada decided to organize to say that there are men who repudiate this attitude. They chose the white ribbon as a symbol and adopted it as their motto: never commit a violent act against women and do not turn a blind eye to this violence.

