Why Drinking a Glass of Water with Every Meal Can Improve Physical and Mental Performance | Health

Did you know that even mild dehydration can have detrimental effects on your cognition, mood, physical and mental performance?

And what a simple way to avoid this is to add a glass of water to every meal?

The strategy can even help you lose weight.

The human body is 60% water — and our brain is about 90% water.

We need water to hydrate our skin, digest food and allow our kidneys to flush waste out of our bodies.

Understand how a person can die of thirst in a desert

“Basically, we need water to carry out a number of processes in our body. And since we’re constantly losing fluid through breathing, sweating and urine, we need to replace that with the water we get from drinks and other foods.” explains Stuart Galloway, professor of exercise physiology at the University of Stirling in Scotland.

And this replacement is especially important when it’s hot or when we’re exercising.

Dangers of dehydration

“If we don’t replace (the loss of fluids), we end up with a deficit of body water, and this means that we often have impaired physical performance, we may have some loss in mental performance and a feeling of fatigue, for example,” adds the expert.

What a lot of people don’t know is that even mild dehydration — loss of 1% to 2% of our body water — can impair our physical and mental performance, as well as our cognitive function..

“A loss of a mere 1%, 2% can affect some of your physical abilities if you are doing a particular resistance activity, but it can also affect some of your mental abilities and your mood, to what extent you feel fatigued , for example.”

And it’s important to remember that, in severe cases, dehydration can be fatal.

“An interesting study in older adults showed that mortality was higher if they were hospitalized in a state of dehydration,” he reveals. “Therefore, the consequences of having an inadequate water intake can be very serious to mild or moderate.”

How much water should we drink per day?

“It doesn’t necessarily have to be water, it depends on what your overall food goals are, and your water intake will be influenced by the weather and how much activity you do,” says Galloway.

“The European guideline is 2 liters of fluid intake per day for men and 1.6 liters per day for women.”

The widely held idea that we should drink eight glasses of water a day originated from the US Council on Health and Nutrition in 1945, and was not based on any research.

If you love water, feel free. But there’s no need to stick with it. Adding a glass of water to each meal may be enough.

“As we normally have several drinks throughout the day, and often people are falling short of the recommended (fluid) intake because they are not drinking a lot of plain water, so a glass of water with each meal is a good way to ensure that you meet daily fluid intake goals,” says the expert.

Galloway points out, however, that each person’s daily needs vary depending on a number of factors.

“It depends on the temperature of the environment we are in, how much physical activity we are doing and the loss of sweat.”

According to him, the frequency and color of your urine can be a good indicator.

“If you urinate five or six times a day, or maybe even seven times a day, you’re probably drinking the right amount of fluid. If you pee only 3 or 4 times a day, you’re probably not drinking enough. you go more than 7 or 8 times a day, you’re probably drinking too much,” he adds.

An obvious way to replace fluid would be when you feel thirsty. But is this the best strategy?

“In humans, when you get thirsty, you’ve already lost about 1% to 2% of your total body mass in the form of water,” he says, noting the detrimental effects of mild dehydration on our physical and mental performance.

Can too much water be bad?

Yes, excessive consumption of liquids can become dangerous.

“There are studies with marathon runners in which people drank too much water and ended up with a condition called hyponatremia, characterized by low levels of sodium in the blood, and which can lead to complications and death in extreme cases,” says Galloway.

Many people turn to teas, coffees or other caffeinated beverages as their main daily fluid intake. However, while the first few cups help to hydrate you, research suggests there is a tipping point where these drinks start to become diuretics, and you actually lose more water than you gain.

“You can have tea and coffee as part of your daily water goal. But the evidence is a little skeptical about how much coffee you need to drink for it to have a diuretic effect. caffeine, which is equivalent to four or five reasonably strong coffees.”

Milk, in turn, can be a great ally of hydration.

“A study we did compared a variety of beverages that you can drink in your everyday life — from water and fizzy drinks to fruit juices and milk. What we found in this study is that if you drink 1 liter of milk, you hold back for it. longer, which means it (milk) has a longer-lasting moisturizing effect than many of the other beverages we’ve looked at,” says Galloway.

The downside of drinking milk, of course, is that it contains a significant amount of calories.

“But it can be a useful post-exercise strategy, for example, where you’re adding protein, getting fluid to replace fluid loss, and what a lot of people aren’t aware of is that there’s a lot of salts in milk too, so you it is replacing the salts (minerals) it loses”, he explains.

Staying properly hydrated can make a big difference to our brain, physical performance and overall health.

If you play football, for example, drinking plenty of water can reduce your fatigue and help you perform better.

Several studies have shown that drinking more water also leads to improvements in short-term memory, attention and working memory.

It can even significantly reduce regular headaches, improve the skin’s appearance and improve your mood.

Last but not least, it can help you lose weight.

In a recent study, two groups were asked to adopt the same diet to lose weight. But one of them was asked to drink a pint of water before each meal—as a result, he ended up consuming fewer calories and losing more weight.

In the BBC Radio 4 series Just One Thing, doctor Michael Mosley discusses in different episodes what you could do for your health if you had only one choice.