Why is the anticovid booster dose still important despite the omicron variant?

The world is waiting to know whether the omicron variant is especially dangerous or resistant to Covid-19 vaccines. But this does not call into question the importance of the booster dose, according to experts.

Will vaccines be as effective with the omicron variant?

This is the big question, but it’s still too early to know. In an interview with the Financial Times, the president of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, was quite pessimistic, estimating that there could be a “significant reduction” in its effectiveness. According to him, researchers are concerned that 32 of the 50 mutations found in the omicron variant are in the spike protein, a key that allows the virus to enter the body.

See too

The founder of BioNTech, who developed a vaccine against Covid-19 together with the American giant Pfizer, highlighted that the new variant could cause more infections among immunized people, but that they would probably remain protected from serious forms of the disease. “Our message is: don’t be afraid, the plan remains the same. Speed ​​up the administration of the third dose,” said Ugur Sahin.

For more information, it will be necessary to wait for the results of the laboratory tests, which will come out in two or three weeks. Although current immunizers are less effective against this new variant, they will still offer some protection. It will not be an “on/off effect,” said Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious disease service at Bichat hospital in Paris this week.

When in doubt, should a booster dose be taken?

Yes, several experts insisted this week, as Europe faces a new wave of infections due to the delta variant. It would be “a serious mistake to wait,” Alain Fischer, head of France’s vaccination strategy, said on Friday.

Faced with this wave, several countries are accelerating their vaccination campaigns. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a deadline until the end of January to give the booster dose to all adults, reducing the period from six to three months from the second dose.

In the United States, Pfizer has applied for authorization for a booster dose for adolescents aged 16 to 17 years. “We must not miss the enemy, which is now the delta variant,” insisted Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the French scientific council. There is currently nothing to indicate that the omicron will outperform the delta variant. If that happens, it will take several weeks or months.

However, some health professionals are uncertain whether the booster dose is necessary for the entire population. “The priority is to vaccinate the elderly and those at risk and then give them the boost. But an additional dose for young people … doesn’t seem like a priority for now,” said Yvon Le Flohic, an accompanying general practitioner closely the evolution of the epidemic from the beginning.

When will the new vaccines arrive?

Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Moderna say they have begun work on a new version of their vaccine against Covid-19, with a focus on omicron, in case current serums are not effective enough.

Pfizer has already created two new versions of its vaccine against the delta and beta variants, which ended up not being used. “Labs hid behind the fact that their vaccines continued to protect against severe forms of Covid-19, but this helped the virus to circulate,” lamented Bruno Canard, director of research at the CNRS, an expert on coronaviruses.





Although Pfizer promises a new immunizer in less than 100 days, its implementation will be much slower and will not happen “before spring”, according to the scientist. “Until then, current vaccines should protect against severe forms of the delta variant.”