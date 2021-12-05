With a goal by Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid wins and shoots at the top







Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid player Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid keep walking in La Liga! This Saturday (4), the merengue team had goals from Vinicius Jr and Luka Jovic to beat Real Sociedad by a score of 2 to 0. With the victory, the team from the Spanish capital continues at the top of the table in the Spanish Championship.

warm game

The first stage of this Saturday’s confrontation ended with few emotions, and didn’t present many chances of danger. With few dangerous opportunities on the part of the two teams, the scoreless score remained at 45 minutes.

meanness

At the beginning of the final stage, Vinicius Jr appeared as the main highlight of the match. Two minutes into the second half, after a great move, the Brazilian managed to open the scoreboard with a table with Luka Jovic.

Ahead

Real Madrid remained on the attacking field throughout the second half, and were effective in trying to extend their advantage. At twelve minutes, the merengue team scored its second goal in a corner kick with Casemiro’s assistance for Luka Jovic.





Vini Jr highlighted in Real Madrid’s victory (Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP) Photo: Throw!

Shot

With the 2-0 victory against Real Sociedad this Saturday, Real Madrid increased their distance in the lead in the Spanish Championship. Now, the merengue team has 39 points, eight more than Sevilla, second in La Liga.

Sequence

Real Sociedad faces PSV at 14:45h (GMT) this Thursday (9) for the Europa League. Real Madrid, in turn, plays against Inter Milan at 17:00 (GMT) on Tuesday (7).