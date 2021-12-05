With a large majority of votes, Rodolfo Landim is re-elected and will remain president of Flamengo until 2024

In an election held at the headquarters of Gávea, this Saturday, Rodolfo Landim, candidate of the “Chapa Roxa – UniFla”, was reelected and will continue as president of Flamengo in the 2022/24 triennium. It will be the second term of the director who, between 2019 and 2021, became one of the most victorious representatives in the club’s history, with nine titles. Chapa Roxa received a total of 1,301 votes in the election.

The second place in the election was the “Chapa Azul- Semper Flamengo”, by candidate Marco Aurélio Assef, with 284 votes. Walter Monteiro, from “Chapa Ouro – Flamengo Maior”, received 283 votes. Ricardo Hinrichsen, from “Chapa Branca – Flamengo Sem Fronteiras”, received 134 votes. In all, 2,002 votes were counted.

Rodrigo Dunshee de Abranches, current general and legal vice president, is also a member of Chapa Roxa and continues in his respective positions. In addition, changes are not expected in the other vice-presidencies of Flamengo.

It is worth remembering that the winning slate is entitled to 120 effective members on the Deliberative Council and 40 alternates. The second place has 40 members, 30 of whom are incumbent.

On the other hand, the Board of Directors has 72 seats allocated to the winning slate (48 effective and 24 alternates). Meanwhile, the second place has 18 (12 holders).

In the 2019 election, 8044 members were eligible and 3048 went to Gávea to exercise the right to vote. Three years ago, Landim received 1879 votes. The second most voted name was Ricardo Lomba, with 1097, who was the candidate in the situation, supported by Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, who had completed two terms.