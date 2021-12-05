With ample advantage, Rodolfo Landim is re-elected president of Flamengo for the 2022-24 triennium | Flamengo

In an election held this Saturday, in Gávea, Flamengo members reelected Rodolfo Landim as club president for the 2022/2023/2024 triennium with 64.9% of the votes.

The result of the election:

Rodolfo Landim (Purple Plate): 1,301

Walter Monteiro (Gold Plate): 283

Marco Aurélio Asseff (Blue Plate): 284

Ricardo Hinrichsen (White Plate): 134

Total: 2,002 votes

Landim spoke shortly after the victory was announced and thanked the “expressive vote”.

– It is an expressive victory, showing that we are on the right path. Recognition of the effort of the entire team on the purple plate, of the work we have been doing. I think it will be another three years of struggle ahead of us. It is the recognition of the effort of the entire team on the purple plate. It has been successful. I think the most important thing our plate calls is Unifla. We always proposed union of all the red and black people – said Landim.

For FlaTV, the president highlighted the difference in votes over the runner-up.

– I’m very happy, there were more than a thousand votes for the second place. It is the demonstration that the club members are happy, they are proving what we have done during these three years. It is a strong support for us to continue working for the next three years. I would like to thank all those who honored us with their votes, who came here to honor us – commented the re-elected president.

There was a possibility that Landim would be re-elected with more than 80% of the votes – in this way, his group would have 100% of the seats in the Deliberative and Administration Councils, which would remove the strength of the opposition in the next three years. With the percentage obtained (65%), Chapa Roxa will have 120 seats in the Deliberative and 48 in the Administration.

Second place, the blue plate, by Marco Aurelio Assef, had 40 members on the Deliberative Council, 30 of which were incumbent, and 18 members on the Board of Directors.

With 2,002 in total, this was Flamengo’s presidential election with the lowest number of votes since 2006, when Márcio Braga was elected in a election that had 1,684 voters.

– We expected a slightly larger number of participants, but I’m very happy. I want to thank everyone who came here once again. You can be sure that it will be another three years dedicating ourselves, giving everything we can to take Flamengo to an even higher level – said Landim.

Landim was elected for the first time in 2019, the year in which Flamengo increased its investment in football. He won one Libertadores, two Brazilians, two Super Cups, one Recopa and three Cariocas, as well as titles in basketball, rowing and other Olympic sports.

In his second month in charge of the club, the president lived his most difficult moment, the fire in the Nest of the Vulture that resulted in the death of ten young people. Flamengo only failed to reach an agreement with one of the 26 affected families, that of goalkeeper Christian Esmério.

