With an eye on 2022, Vitinho and Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, will undergo surgery on their right knee | Flamengo

Defender Rodrigo Caio and attacking midfielder Vitinho will undergo surgery on their right knee in 2021, with their eyes on for the next season. Both will undergo an arthroscopy. Rodrigo will be operated on Tuesday and is absent for the duel with Santos, this Monday, at 20:00, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship.

Still no date set to undergo the procedure, Vitinho trained with the group this Sunday morning.

During a press conference given on Saturday after Rodolfo Landim’s reelection, Flamengo’s soccer vice-president, Marcos Braz, warned that some athletes would go through procedures in the current season with the objective of entering the top spot in 2022.

– Players who can play will play normally on Monday. Who needs to do a procedure or some actions, these will be done this week before going on vacation. They will definitely go on vacation because we’re going to have a very tough calendar in 2022, with eight FIFA Dates if I’m not mistaken. And the problem is not just the game date. The subsequent game also suffers a lot and has a lot of loss. It’s going to be a very difficult season again, but I’m absolutely sure we’ll work to make the results different.

1 of 3 Rodrigo Caio in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Rodrigo Caio in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

2 of 3 Flamengo released images of Vitinho training this Sunday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF Flamengo released images of Vitinho training this Sunday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/CRF

This Sunday afternoon, Flamengo reported that Michael was in pain. The striker will undergo an image exam next Tuesday and is confirmed for the match against Santos.

In the 1-1 draw with Sport, last Friday, Flamengo could not have 10 players. Andreas Pereira, Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Filipe Luís, Willian Arão, Isla, Diego Alves, Léo Pereira, Arrascaeta and Piris da Motta.