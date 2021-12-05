With “robust” commission in sight, Braz waits for new Flamengo coach to plan reinforcements | Flamengo

With Rodolfo Landim’s victory in the election, Flamengo hopes to approve the 2022 budget this week and intensify the search for the new coach. The idea is for it to be a foreigner, and the club welcomes it to bring with it a large committee, as happened in the time of Jorge Jesus. The hiring of reinforcements should only happen when the new commander arrives.

+ Braz recognizes Jorge Jesus as an option, but curbs euphoria in his search for Flamengo’s new coach

Marcos Braz during the election of Flamengo

The board has already started to make some contacts, mainly regarding options in Portugal.

– If we want to bring a coach with a more robust technical committee, I think the best thing is for the coach to talk about his position when he arrives. He can analyze the squad a little so that, yes, within a diagnosis within the next technician, we can arrive and take a stand as well. That’s not to say we don’t have our analytics. It is very unintelligent of us to enter the market before having the contribution of the next coach – said the football VP Marcos Braz.

Flamengo still has two commitments this season, the games against Santos, this Monday, at Maracanã, and Atlético-GO, on Thursday.

Landim celebrates the victory in the election of Flamengo

Other excerpts from the Braz press conference:

Traveling to pick up a technician?

– There’s always this possibility, it’s something I really like to deal with eye to eye. We have appointments on Monday and Thursday, but we will only deal with this more effective schedule after the end of the Brazilian Nationals.

– Monday players will still be playing normally those who can play. Who needs to do a procedure or some actions will be done this week before going on vacation. They will definitely go on vacation because we’re going to have a very tough calendar in 2022, eight FIFA Dates. And the problem is not just the game date. The subsequent game also suffers a lot and has a lot of loss. It’s going to be a very difficult season again, but I’m absolutely sure we’ll work to make the results different.

Adjustments in the football department

– It’s not a fallacy. We will make the adjustments that have to be made. Certainly, even when you win, there is a mistake. We’re going to make these adjustments, Flamengo fans can believe that. Let’s make mea-culpa in various situations and move on.

We had three years the biggest accident in the history of Flamengo’s 126 years in 30 days of management. It is an accident that is irreparable. We will live with this for a long time. We spend 2019 with brilliance in the sports part, comes the biggest health crisis in the world, and we lose revenue, lose the audience, lose the strength of the fans, which has always been part of history and has always been very important to Flamengo. We went through it all. Flamengo lost a Mundial in overtime, lost a Libertadores in overtime, but won two Brazilians, a Libertadores, Supercopa, Recopa… That’s what we need, that’s what the fans want.

Go ahead, recognize and live with some mistakes that lie ahead.

Chapa Roxa, by Rodolfo Landim, in Flamengo's election

Reformulation and evaluation of the work itself

– It’s a natural process. When you bring in a technician with a more robust technical committee, you go through it naturally. We, calmly, choosing technician and commission, will evaluate. Everyone is always evaluated. I am evaluated by President Landim. People who are here at Flamengo are always evaluated. Let’s go through all the points. When you win, it’s not all right. When you get lost, you also can’t want to be sure it’s all wrong. We have mea-culpa in some situations, they are daily decisions that you have to make under pressure. It’s been three years that have a very positive balance, and that’s why I think President Landim has reappointed me to the position. I always left him at ease. Those who work in government in the end kind of leave it to the governor or the mayor to do their secretariat.

Do you regret not having accepted the resignation when Renato resigned?

Rogério Ceni gave me the job twice, and we ended up being Brazilian champions. I don’t think this question is fair to me. It’s three years from now, and it’s life that goes on.

– There was a fact in which we met, and there was a conversation between me, Renato and two other people. There the outcome was given. Life goes on.

