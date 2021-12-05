With the return of Léo Baptistão, Carille lists 23 athletes in Santos for the game against Flamengo | saints

Santos coach Fábio Carille listed 23 athletes for the match against Flamengo. The teams face off this Monday, at 20h, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The novelty is up to Léo Baptistão. The striker has recovered from a calf injury, suffered in the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-MG, on October 13th. Starting the first matches with Carille, shirt 9 must start the match on the bench.

Diego Tardelli and Felipe Jonatan follow out. The striker is still recovering from a swelling in the thigh and his absence had already been confirmed by the coach last Friday. The Fish commander was still waiting for an improvement in the left-back, who feels discomfort in the pubic region, which did not happen.

Read more about Santos:

+ Carille tells her anguish and thanks the fans for their support

+ Santos has the third best defense in the return

1 of 2 Léo Baptistão during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Léo Baptistão during Santos training at CT Rei Pelé — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Santos must enter the field with: João Paulo, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Lucas Braga; Marino and Marcos Leonardo.

Check out the list of Santos related:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo, Diogenes and Jandrei.

Defenders: Luiz Felipe, Madson, Wagner Leonardo, Danilo Boza, Robson Reis, Kaiky and Moraes.

Socks: Sandry, Carlos Sánchez, Vinícius Balieiro, Gabriel Pirani, Vinícius Zanocelo and Camacho.

Attackers: Léo Baptistão, Marinho, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

A Voz da Torcida – Isabel Nascimento: “I’m wanting to let out the cry for permanence”