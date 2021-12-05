With the support of a Galo fan, ‘goalkeeper with a cap’ comes to Belo Horizonte to watch the game at Mineirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Since Atlético won the Brazilian Championship title last Thursday (2), a name has been quite remembered by fans. It’s about Wallef, better known as the “cap keeper”.

In 2020, when he played for Afogados, he was one of the highlights of the team that eliminated Galo da Copa do Brasil, defending two penalties.

According to Atlético fans, the goalkeeper was one of those responsible for “changing the course” of the club, since the fall in black in the competition resulted in the dismissal of coach Rafael Dudamel and, from then on, the good results came.

Initially, thanks to the “goalkeeper in the cap” were restricted to Twitter and other social media. But a Rooster fan decided to go further.

Betinho paid for the trip from Wallef to Belo Horizonte and the archer, after 12 hours of travel by bus, will be present at Mineirão, this Sunday (5), for the game between Atlético and Bragantino. At the end of the game, the Brazilian champion squad will receive the cup.

In the capital of Minas Gerais this Saturday (4), the ‘goalkeeper in a cap’ went to the headquarters in Lourdes and spoke with reporter Henrique André, from Itatiaia Radio. Check out:

