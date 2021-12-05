Without sleep and away from the diet, Carille tells anguish and thanks the fans for support: “Santos was going to fall” | saints

Since September 8, when he was hired by Santos, Fábio Carille has lived a routine of few hours of sleep, distance from physical exercise and frequent escapes from the diet. It’s all a consequence of the anxiety arising from the fight against relegation to Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

When he assumed the technical command of Peixe, the team had 22 points and was in 14th place in the Brasileirão. Despite an entire shift ahead, the fight against relegation was already certain.

Carille, then, was hired with a single mission: to save Santos from the fall.

– I usually say that I had no right to say no to anything. Really, close friends, press said: “This guy is crazy”. But from conversations about the president, about the CT environment, which is very good… This strengthened the idea of ​​accepting the proposal, the challenge. And we are close to our goal – says Fábio Carille.

But the mission was not easy. In the first three games of the Brazilian Championship commanding Santos, Carille had two draws and a 3-0 defeat against Juventude. The next match would be the derby against São Paulo, away from home.

Among the negative results in the Brasileirão, there was the elimination in the Copa do Brasil with the defeat by 1-0 to Athletico and the ambush made by fans to striker Diego Tardelli on his way back to the hotel where he was staying. There, an atmosphere of tension began.

Despite the occasional protest directed at Diego Tardelli, the crowd changed the tone. When CT Rei Pelé left for the derby against São Paulo, the squad received support. It was there that Fábio Carille saw that he would have what he needed to save Santos. Otherwise…

– At that time at Santos, there was no pressure, which is what we are used to. I started to understand this side. Speaking more about the organized fans, they had the support in the exit before the game against São Paulo. How positive that was… The fans are understanding the moment of the club. A lot of young people (in the cast)… If it starts (to have protests), as happened with Tardelli, if it starts in general, Santos would fall. (The fans) made a lot of difference – analyzes Carille.

Santos fans celebrate as the team leaves towards the derby against São Paulo

Alongside the fans, with the release of the public in the stadiums, Santos had an excellent performance in Vila Belmiro. He won five out of seven games and broke away from the relegation zone.

What didn’t survive the days of pressure at Santos was Fábio Carille’s quality of life. The possibility of a fall made the coach abandon the diet, not enjoy the city’s beaches and do little physical activity.

– I couldn’t train, I ate too much out of anxiety… I didn’t sleep. When I arrived, I imagined that with 43 (points) I would be free (from relegation). Today, at 46, I’m not free. If I hadn’t won one, I would be 43. It’s a challenge that consumes life, health. I confess that my health is gone – reports Carille.

See, below, other topics of the interview with the Santos coach, which aired on Esporte Espetacular this Sunday:

– I found out about this proposal when I was changing planes in Qatar. There, my manager sent me this possibility. We started talking, I talked to friends, who talked a lot about President Andres Rueda and all the managers, who are trying to get the club out of this difficult financial situation. Then I looked for CT professionals, cast… I didn’t look at the table. I knew I had a shift ahead of me, experienced guys like Tardelli, Velázquez.

The atmosphere you found in the locker room

– Weather, well, scared. Many young people. And pressure, we know that football is like that. In the beginning, I worked very little. I tried to make them believe I could. It’s no use looking at the last game.

Difficult moment after the loss to América-MG

– I’m not sure, I think that before the game against América-MG we had a victory (against Grêmio). Against America, at the end of the first half, we took the goal, in a move by Jean Mota. Then break, first move, goal. But we kept convictions. We started to believe: workouts flowing, smiles, less pressure. The obligation to win is difficult.

– It’s a group that likes to listen, I was waiting for information. One thing I did here was have one-on-one conversations. In groups they were not to talk. That’s why I tried to get to the CT early, talk to the player, who sometimes sees what we’re not seeing.

Changes in the starting lineup, as seen by Camacho

– In fact, Camacho is the team’s starter. His departure is not a tactical issue. It’s for physical reasons. There is a time to use 30 minutes, a time to use 45 minutes. It was all studied. Playing with three defenders was the big change, playing with attackers from the sides. Wondering if I have conviction on the starting lineup? I do not have. The game does not respond. Often, it doesn’t come. I like players in their own place, routine for the position. I learned that from Tite. Sometimes it feels like I want to get it wrong. It’s not like this. Of course there were mistakes.

– This player has a very high technical quality… He is easy to play in various positions. It has a very good answer.

Importance of João Paulo in the fight against the fall

– He is a very positive guy, a high-level goalkeeper. Make defenses that no one expects. It’s a guy who felt a lot about this situation. He likes to talk in groups and I let him. It has a very bright future.