Women take action against Bolsonaro in Juiz de Fora

Women took to the streets this Saturday (4) in a demonstration against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The movement marks the National Day for the Mobilization of Women and takes place simultaneously in several cities in the country and even abroad. The concentration of people, many of them linked to feminist collectives, trade union centrals and left-wing political parties, began at 11:00 am at Praça da Estação, in the Center, with a planned route with a sound car along Avenida Getúlio Vargas, Rua Santa Rita, Avenida Rio White and denouement at Halfeld Park. During the act #Fora Bolsonaro there were also cultural presentations.

One of the women at the head of Forum 8M, which brings together feminist collectives, Lucimara Reis, points out that the protest is not just against President Bolsonaro, but against “bolsonarism”. “This marks the last international act this year, with this broader meaning, with other countries participating. It is exactly to say: ‘Enough, Bolsonaro never again.’ It is necessary to remove the ‘bolsonarism’, which is a whole policy, which part of society, especially the wealthiest, has embraced conservatism, not showing solidarity with the pain of the closest, not thinking about health as a whole, of anti-vaccination movement.”

Also according to Lucimara, the protest is also against the famine, with systematic rise in prices and scarcity of food at the table. “We women know how difficult it is to go to the supermarket and leave more than half of the salary and, sometimes, not even being able to buy food, depending on solidarity actions, with food baskets.” She also criticizes the end of the federal Bolsa Família program in the midst of the biggest unemployment crisis, “with no clear prediction of which program will replace it”.

“It is a Government that has excelled in governing for the richest, forgetting the poorest population. We are against all of this and we are here for a more inclusive society, in defense of life.” According to Lucimara, cultural presentations are important to mark how the sector has been attacked “with a lack of funds, in a clear process of censorship of freedom of artistic expression.”