Women take action against Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista this Saturday | São Paulo

1 of 3 Several social movements such as CMP, MTST and MST, parties such as PT, PSOL, PCB and PCdoB are organizing an act to remember the motto “Ele não”, from 2018, against the government of Jair Bolsonaro, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Paulo, this Saturday, 4. — Photo: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Several social movements such as CMP, MTST and MST, parties such as PT, PSOL, PCB and PCdoB organize an act to recall the motto “Ele não”, from 2018, against the government of Jair Bolsonaro, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in this Saturday 4. — Photo: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO