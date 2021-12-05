Women take action against Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista this Saturday | São Paulo

Several social movements such as CMP, MTST and MST, parties such as PT, PSOL, PCB and PCdoB organize an act to recall the motto “Ele não”, from 2018, against the government of Jair Bolsonaro, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, in this Saturday 4. — Photo: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Protesters held a protest against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Saturday afternoon (4) on Avenida Paulista, in downtown São Paulo.
The act, called “Bolsonaro Never Again”, was organized by women from different social movements, trade union centrals and political parties.
Among them are: Brazilian Women Articulation (AMB), World March of Women (MMM), Unified Black Movement (MNU), Landless Movement (MST), Black and Black Union for Equality (Unegro), Workers Party (PT ), from the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), Workers’ Central (CUT) and Workers’ Central of Brazil (CTB).
One side of the avenue was closed, towards the Center, and the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) block, between Alameda Casa Branca and Peixoto Gomide streets, was occupied.
Social movements such as CMP, MTST and MST, parties such as PT, PSOL, PCB and PCdoB demonstrate against the Jair Bolsonaro government, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this Saturday (4). — Photo: LUCAS MARTINS/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENTS
Women from social movements act against Bolsonaro on Avenida Paulista this Saturday (4). — Photo: Playback/TV Globo