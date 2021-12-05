worker can receive up to R$ 2,400 in 2022

The PIS/Pasep that was suspended in 2021 with payment being transferred to next year due to Covid-19, may have a release of double amount. The reason lies in the fact that in 2021 the base year 2020 would be paid and next year the base year 2021. With the suspension, both calendars were paid for 2022.

Taking into account that next year the minimum wage should be in the amount of R$ 1,200, the worker who is entitled to the salary bonus in two base years may receive a double amount, that is, R$ 2,400.

Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund) has not yet released the calendar containing the payment dates.

Before, the salary bonus was released in the month of July of each year and continued until June of the following year.

What will change from 2022?

With the rules that govern the program updated, everything indicates that next year, the transfer will be carried out between the months of January and December of each year. The calendar takes into account the month of birth of the worker. The public servant who receives the PASEP, the final registration number is taken into account. For next year, there is an expectation that 23 million people will be covered.

Requirements to be entitled to the salary bonus

Having received an average remuneration of up to two minimum wages

having worked in the base year for 30 days or 12 months with a formal contract

the worker must be registered with the PIS/Pasep for at least five years

have the data correctly informed in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).