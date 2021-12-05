World record slackline player makes an unprecedented crossing in Rio between Urca and Babilônia hills

RIO — 80 meters above the ground, the world record holder for slackline and highline, Nathan Paulin, made his first performance in Rio, this Saturday afternoon. The French athlete covered a distance of one kilometer, counting the round trip, between Morro da Babilônia and Morro da Urca, in the South Zone, on top of a ribbon 2.5 centimeters wide. The apparition from above is part of a project in which he travels the world bringing reflections on the environment and the preservation of nature.

Carnival 2022:‘We are going to continue planning the carnival,’ says Paes, after the New Year’s Eve party in Rio was canceled

Previously, the crossing was expected to last only 30 minutes, with 500 meters of distance, counting only one way, but the athlete got excited and decided to extend, with a kilometer, which lasted approximately one hour.

On the beach, patrons were surprised by how Paulin juggled on top of the rope, lying down and sitting on the tape. Some of the people who passed by the place by car or on foot stopped to take pictures and videos.

This Saturday’s performance was signed by the choreographic direction of Rachid Ouramdane, director of the famous Chaillot Theater, which supports the Les Traceus project, which brought him to Praia da Urca. On the occasion, bathers were able to watch the show with music by composer Jean-Baptiste Julien in the background.

Paulin lay down during his performance at Praia da Urca Photo: Bertrand Delapierre / Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse

first time in america

This is the first time Paulin has come to America. His coming to Brazil is part of the project that goes around the world to bring reflection on nature. The next location is in Fortaleza, on the 9th of this month. The invitation for this apparition in Rio de Janeiro came through the Alliance Française in Rio de Janeiro, France’s cultural point in Rio, the Consulate General of France in Rio de Janeiro, which supports the Alliance’s actions, and the Institut Français.

Podcasts

To the point What to expect from André Mendonça at the Supreme Court?



Lauro and Gabeira The emergence of the Ômicron variant and its impact in Brazil



Malu is ON Renata Abreu: Candidates for the 3rd route will have to be detached and support Moro



CBN Panorama STF analyzes new investigations against Bolsonaro; climate between the president and Sergio Moro; and the rooster party





This week, the athlete gave an interview to GLOBO about the importance of the event and the choice of location for reflection on the topic:

— Here (at Praia da Urca) for me it is the condensate of Rio de Janeiro. There’s the beach, nature, vegetation and everything mixes with Sugarloaf Mountain, which is a classic in Rio. It’s the perfect place to bring the reflection I want about the environment — says the tourist.

Earlier this week, French highline record holder Nathan Paulin warmed up for Saturday’s presentation Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

Urca’s Birthday:Urca turns 100 in 2022 and commemorative book begins the festivities

Paulin had already made a passage similar to today, in 2017, when he crossed a highline measuring 1662 meters, at a height of 300 meters, during the Circus de Navacelles, in France.

After the event, the Frenchman says he wants to see other parts of Rio and, who knows, enjoy new peaks:

“When I can, maybe I’ll walk around town and look for new spots. I usually walk around the city looking for a place and, when I see something very deformed, I already imagine a line between two points and it becomes a passageway. Maybe I’ll find something, yes – he says.