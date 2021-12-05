Xiaomi confirms list of phones that already have MIUI 13 beta

Update (12/04/21) – JB
After some leaks, Xiaomi went public to confirm that it is actually testing MIUI 13 on a number of smartphones. According to the company, the version Beta of the software is not yet available to the public, as developers need to tweak more details of the software.
In addition, the company commented that the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 should be the first to feature the new software, as they should come out of the box with the interface pre-installed.
Rumors released over the past week indicate that the devices should run MIUI 13 over Android 11 and Xiaomi has not commented on the matter so far.
As for the list of devices that must be updated first, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the MIUI 13 is being tested by its development team, but that it is still there is no public beta release date not even in China.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4,
Xiaomi Mi 10S,
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite,
Xiaomi Mi 11,
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra,
Redmi K40 and
Redmi K40 Pro.
Finally, the brand has promised to release any news about MIUI 13 as soon as it becomes available on its social networks and forums.
According to leaks, MIUI 13 should be made official with a new Material You-based design language, virtual RAM expansion, new privacy tweaks and desktop mode.
Original text (11/30/21)
The MIUI 13 is being tested on a number of phones released this year, such as the Mi 11 Series, the Mi 11 Lite and the Mi Mix 4, reports Xiaomiui. These are the devices that should receive the Android 12-based MIUI first:
Also according to Xiaomiui, at least 2 new cell phones from Xiaomi will come with the MIUI 13 already from the factory. Reports say the company has already started testing MIUI 13 on the Xiaomi 12X, which is expected to ship with the Xiaomi Mi 11’s successor in late 2021. However, insider sources say the version may have an Android 11-based look and feel. , instead of the new version, including in the upcoming Redmi K50.
This means that even though newer devices receive the most up-to-date version of MIUI at their launch, some features introduced in Android 12 may be unavailable the first time. However, it is likely that Xiaomi will eventually upgrade their phones to MIUI 13 completely based on Android 12 very soon.
(Updated on December 4, 2021, at 1:52 pm)