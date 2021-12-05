Xiaomi confirms list of phones that already have MIUI 13 beta

After some leaks, Xiaomi went public to confirm that it is actually testing MIUI 13 on a number of smartphones. According to the company, the version Beta of the software is not yet available to the public, as developers need to tweak more details of the software.

In addition, the company commented that the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi K50 should be the first to feature the new software, as they should come out of the box with the interface pre-installed.

Rumors released over the past week indicate that the devices should run MIUI 13 over Android 11 and Xiaomi has not commented on the matter so far.

As for the list of devices that must be updated first, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed that the MIUI 13 is being tested by its development team, but that it is still there is no public beta release date not even in China.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi 10S, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro.

Finally, the brand has promised to release any news about MIUI 13 as soon as it becomes available on its social networks and forums.