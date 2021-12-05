Zé Ricardo is Vasco’s new coach

This Saturday night (4) Vasco announced the return of Zé Ricardo in charge of the team’s technical command. He has been without a club since he was fired from Qatar SC in September of this year. There, he played only five matches, from which he only scored one point.

At 50, this is the coach’s third spell at Vasco. The first was in the 1990s, when he coached futsal teams, the second, more recent, was in 2017, when he secured a spot at Libertadores with the professional football team. Now, he returns to guide Vasco back to Serie A again.

Check out the official note:

“The Club de Regatas da Vasco da Gama defined its coach for the 2022 season this Saturday night. professional comes to lead the project of returning to the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. I am very happy to be able to return to Historic Hill. Place where I spent wonderful moments, I met good people. It’s a moment of satisfaction. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m sure that together we will have a great year. Vasco deserves to return to the elite”, said the coach. Zé Ricardo will work for the third time in São Januário. Born in Rio de Janeiro and with passages in Botafogo, Fortaleza, Internacional, Qatar SC and Flamengo, the 50-year-old professional headed Vasco da Gama’s futsal teams in the 1990s. He returned to Gigante da Colina in 2017 and led the cruzmaltino group in the good campaign made in the Brazilian Championship, a performance that resulted in the conquest of a place for the 2018 Conmebol Libertadores. NEW TRAINER FORM Full name: José Ricardo Mannarino

Surname: Zé Ricardo

Date of Birth: 13/03/1971 (50 years old)

Place of Birth: Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Clubs: Flamengo (2017), Vasco da Gama (2017-2018), Botafogo (2018-2019), Fortaleza (2019), Internacional (2019), Qatar SC (2021) and Vasco da Gama (2021).“

