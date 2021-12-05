Zé Ricardo signs with Vasco and will lead the team in 2022 | Vasco

Zé Ricardo is back at Vasco and will lead the team in 2022. The coach, who was attuned, resolved his disputes at Qatar SC, his last club, and signed a contract this Saturday night. The bond will be for one year, with the option of renewal for another season in case of access to Serie A. The coach is in Qatar and is preparing the move to Brazil.

The official announcement took place shortly after signing the bond. On the club’s website, Zé Ricardo said that “Vasco deserves to return to the elite”.

– I am very happy to be able to return to Historic Hill. Place where I spent wonderful moments, I met good people. It’s a moment of satisfaction. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m sure that together we will have a great year. Vasco deserves to return to the elite – said the coach.

Vasco and Zé Ricardo had already lined up the agreement approximately a week ago, but the coach needed to resolve his situation with his former club club, Qatar SC He is expected in Rio de Janeiro in the coming days.

At 50, Zé Ricardo returns to the club for his second visit. In the first, between 2017 and 2018, he took the team in a delicate situation in the Brazilian Championship and led it to Libertadores. It was the last participation of the Rio de Janeiro club in the competition.

Zé Ricardo was Jorge Salgado’s first choice when assuming the presidency of Vasco. At the time, during the transition period, he tried to hire the coach, who declined the invitation. Vanderlei Luxemburgo then took over the team and ended up relegated in the Brazilian Championship.