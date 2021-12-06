10 bizarre (and wonderful) simulation games

Everyday life can be very banal or stressful, isn’t it? Thankfully, we can relax with games that simulate other, much more interesting lives, such as a cat that breaks everything it sees in front of it, or a bread that just wants to be browned.

It is also possible to learn new professions, such as that of a car mechanic or that of a medical surgeon. All in very questionable quality, of course. Next, the Canaltech selected 10 bizarre simulation games that are sure to deserve your attention. Believe me: in addition to being idiots, they are a lot of fun.

10. DEEEER Simulator: An Everyday Deer Game

The name of the game says it all: “A Regular Deer Game of Daily Life” (Photo: Publicity/PLAYISM)

Let’s start the list with a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) of deer. But this deer is different: it manages to stretch its neck and attach itself to high places to fly like Spider-Man. You can also ride horses and sharks, drive cars, shoot cops and other super normal things.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

DEEEER Simulator: An Everyday Deer Game is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch.

9. PowerWash Simulator

Washing and cleaning is extremely relaxing in PowerWash Simulator (Photo: Publicity/Square Enix)

Cleaning the house in real life is boring, but in video games it’s a different story. In PowerWash Simulator, you have a high-powered washer, capable of removing any mess. If the dirt doesn’t come out at all, just be strategic and customize your equipment the right way.

PowerWash Simulator is available for PC.

8. Gas Station Simulator

Gas Station Simulator is a gas station simulator (Photo: Disclosure/Movie Games SA, HeartBeat Games)

Have you ever thought about becoming the administrator of a gas station? In this simulator, you buy an establishment practically falling apart, and your duty is to transform it into a beautiful and beautiful post. You’ll also have to do ordinary tasks like mopping the floor and, of course, filling up your customers’ cars and trucks.

Gas Station Simulator is available for PC, and is expected to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2022.

7. Car Mechanic Simulator 2021

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021: almost Luciano Huck’s “Old Tin” (Photo: Divulgation/PlayWay SA)

You are the new owner of a car repair shop. The player will need to repair, repair, rebuild, test and paint customer cars with over 4,000 parts available. You will also need to visit auctions to buy new vehicles and make them brand new.

Car Mechanic Simulator 2021 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

6. I Am Bread

In I Am Bread, your objective is to reach a toaster (Photo: Publicity/Bossa Studios)

Was it the dream of every bread turning into toast? In I Am Bread, the player controls a slice of bread capable of anything to reach a toaster. You must solve puzzles and dodge mess to look as good as it gets — and clean! – possible.

I Am Bread is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS Android.

5. Surgeon Simulator 2

Medical accidents happen, mainly in Surgeon Simulator 2 (Photo: Disclosure/Bossa Studios)

Medicine for love? spare me: in Surgeon Simulator 2, we do medicine for chaos! In this game, you can play alone or with three friends to save the life (or not) of patient Bob. Use every object in the room to perform transplants and amputations, or explore every corner of the medical facility in Campaign Mode, with storyline signed by writer Rhianna Pratchett.

Surgeon Simulator 2 is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

4. PC Building Simulator

You don’t need to be Henry Cavill to build a computer in PC Building Simulator (Photo: Disclosure/The Irregular Corporation)

Having a PC gamer is a delight! But riding it is a headache. In this simulator, you are the owner of a computer repair company. You’ll serve customers, perform minor fixes and upgrades, build powerful machines (with real branded components!) and, of course, keep an eye on the finances and administration of the place. Your PC gamer won’t pay for itself, will it?

PC Building Simulator is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

3. Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered, you own the house. The human be damned! (Photo: Disclosure/Manekoware)

Cats are cute and affectionate animals—until they decide to break everything. And that’s exactly what you do in Catlateral Damage. In this first-person simulator, the objective is to turn the house upside down. Choose your pet, climb high places, scratch curtains, sleep in random places, drop objects without any weight on your conscience and much more.

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

2. Hand Simulator

You can do a lot of things in Hand Simulator… if you can control your hands first (Photo: Publicity/HFM Games)

In this game, your hands are put to the test in various bizarre situations, such as milking cows, playing with spinners, handling guns, fishing, playing chess, participating in a Mexican duel or simply chatting at a club. The title has support for online multiplayer, which makes the game more fun.

Hand Simulator is available for PC. Also try the derivative games Hand Simulator: Survival (survival) and Hand Simulator: Horror (of…horror).

1. Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator is “the very latest in goat simulation technology,” according to its developers (Photo: Disclosure/Coffee Stain Publishing)

One of the most famous simulators, Goat Simulator puts you in control of a runaway goat. The game doesn’t have a grand story or set goal: you’re free to do whatever you want, whether it’s wandering around town or “doing a backflip while headbutting and throwing a bucket out the window” for points.

Goat Simulator is available for PC, PS4, PS3, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Android and iOS. There are also expansions available, which put the goat in space or a zombie apocalypse, for example.

Do you agree with our list? Remember any other curious simulators? Share with us through social media!