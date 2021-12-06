4 Diseases that pets can transmit to humans

When pets are properly vaccinated and given all the care they need, they are unlikely to get sick. However, other factors can influence your health, such as going out into the street and living in areas at risk for a certain disease.

In this regard, in addition to worrying about the health of pets because we care about them, we must take into account that there are diseases that pets can transmit to humans as well. These diseases are called Zoonoses.

So we can emphasize that zoonoses are diseases that animals – in general, not just domestic ones – can transmit to us. There are several known zoonoses that come from different agents, from bacteria, fungi, parasites and viruses.

They are public health problems and therefore, in general, States and Municipalities have programs to control and prevent these diseases.

Discover some zoonoses that you can acquire from your pet and the risks to your health:

Anger

This disease has almost 100% lethality because its causative virus, from the Rhabdoviridae family, infects nervous tissue and therefore leads to death in most cases.

Transmission can be through contact with saliva, bite or scratches from infected animals. In humans, the first symptoms take 30 to 50 days to appear and can cause excessive agitation, paralysis and salivation.

However, to prevent and ensure the health of the pet it is also enough for both of them to take the rabies vaccine.

Sporotrichosis

The transmission of this zoonosis can be through contact with the saliva of sick cats or scratches.

It is caused by the fungus Sportothrix schenckii, it lives naturally in soils and plants, so it is possible to contract it by moving the soil without gloves, if you have any injuries.

The main sign of this disease is the appearance of a large lump on the skin, it causes pain and grows until it forms pus. If left untreated, it will spread through the body and cause respiratory problems.

toxoplasmosis

Finally, we have toxoplasmosis, which is a well-known disease and the parasite that causes this disease (Toxoplasma gondii), uses cats as hosts.

To become infected, just come into contact with the infected cat’s feces or water and food contaminated by the parasite’s cysts.

This zoonosis can cause serious problems for pregnant women and fetuses, immunocompromised people are also affected by this disease.

