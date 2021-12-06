4 mobile app permissions to pay attention to before accepting

Users should take extra care when agreeing to app access to the device’s private information. See tips!
During the installation and use of certain applications, a message may appear on the screen asking you to camera, microphone and location access permission. What appears to be harmless, in practice represents a risk to the user, who may have their stolen information for illicit use.
Technology experts agree that it’s best not to grant unnecessary permissions to applications, which can also steal data to sell to marketing companies. With this, they begin to “magically” offer suggestions for personalized products to the user.
To avoid headaches, it is important to be careful when agreeing on permissions to access mobile tools. This goes both for devices with Android and iOS installed.
4 app permissions to be careful
See below which permissions are dangerous, making your cell phone more vulnerable:
- Applications that ask for microphone permission users deserve extra care during the installation process. That’s because they can capture ambient sound whenever they’re in use on the cell phone. From there, voice recognition software capture information and deliver it to marketing companies. From there, they start to offer products and more specific advertising to the user.
- Applications that request access to cell phone SMS messages are another type of recurring hack applied when allowing an application to use. Malicious tools try to extrapolate the access limitation to send messages to phone contacts, which leaves room for the application of fraud and scams.
- Applications that ask for location access must be carefully analyzed by the cell phone owner as they can monitor the user’s steps and routine. Flashlight or calculator apps, for example, do not need GPS access to perform their functions. On the other hand, map, delivery or transport apps require access for best performance.
- motion sensor app, used to measure the speed of a vehicle, for example, can be used maliciously to listen in on calls and voice interactions with virtual assistants on the cell phone. Therefore, it is necessary to pay extra attention when accepting these and other permissions on the cell phone.