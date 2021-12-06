4 mobile app permissions to pay attention to before accepting

Users should take extra care when agreeing to app access to the device’s private information. See tips!

During the installation and use of certain applications, a message may appear on the screen asking you to camera, microphone and location access permission. What appears to be harmless, in practice represents a risk to the user, who may have their stolen information for illicit use.

Technology experts agree that it’s best not to grant unnecessary permissions to applications, which can also steal data to sell to marketing companies. With this, they begin to “magically” offer suggestions for personalized products to the user.

To avoid headaches, it is important to be careful when agreeing on permissions to access mobile tools. This goes both for devices with Android and iOS installed.

4 app permissions to be careful

See below which permissions are dangerous, making your cell phone more vulnerable: