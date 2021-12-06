8 possible signings at Flamengo after Landim was re-elected

Credit: Paula Reis/Flamengo

Flamengo reelected, this Saturday (4), Rodolfo Landim to be the club’s president for the 2022-2024 triennium. The president received 1,301 of the total of 2,002 votes, which totals more than 60%.

And after Landim’s re-election, the fans separated 8 possible signings that Flamengo could make in 2022. See the list below:

1- Jorge Jesus

In a press conference, Flamengo’s soccer vice president, Marcos Braz, stated that Jorge Jesus, in fact, is an option. The scenario, however, is unfavorable for the club. That’s because Mister has a contract with Benfica.

“It’s reckless for me to come and talk about Jorge Jesus, even because of his situation at Benfica at the moment. He is a coach who worked for Flamengo, the fans and he has a lot of connection. Let’s give it time,” said Braz.

2- Carlos Carvalhal

The coach is the favorite to take over Flamengo, according to reporter Mauro Cezar Pereira.

Carvalhal has already been sought by the rubro-negra board, as Marcos Braz admitted. However, the professional hit Braga, where he is today.

“I had contact with him a year ago and not now. He has a contract. This window is a little different, because everyone is still under contract, it’s not the end of the season”, said Braz.

3- Marcelo Gallardo

Multi-champion at River Plate, the Argentine coach is another speculated name to lead Flamengo.

The Brazilian team, however, has competition from the Uruguayan team that recently fired Óscar Tabárez. The high salary of the technical committee is another obstacle that weighs against.

4- Fernando Sobral

According to information provided by reporter Júlio Miguel Neto, the midfielder from Ceará is of interest to Flamengo. He is the disarm leader in the Brasileirão Série A.

5- Vina

The player is another highlight of Ceará. However, Flamengo’s current priority is to hire a coach.

“When the coach arrives, he talks about the position, analyzes the squad and then we’ll position ourselves. This doesn’t mean that we don’t have our analyses, but it’s not smart to enter the market before the technician arrives”, said Braz.

6- Pablo Marí

Little used at Arsenal, the Spanish defender could return to Flamengo in 2022, according to the English website Football London.

7- Pedro Geromel

The Grêmio defender has also been speculated to wear crimson-negro in 2022. In November, the Futebol News profile brought the information that Geromel was being monitored by the Flemish directors.

8- Thiago Mendes

The Lyon player has already been speculated to play for Flamengo. However, the team from Rio hit Andreas Pereira.

The midfielder came on loan from Manchester United. However, he is negatively marked in the club’s history. Andreas made a mistake that resulted in the goal of defeat, in the Libertadores final.

