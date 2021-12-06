The 99Pay app has a super promotion. In short, whoever buys Bitcoin through the app will participate in a promotion, in which the user will earn cashback of 40% of the amount purchased. Part of company 99, one of Uber’s biggest competitors in Brazil, in the mobility and transport of food for customers sector. In addition, the 99Pay division wants to be a fintech that operates in the Brazilian market, with a focus on Generation Z.

99Pay gives 40% cashback for those who buy Bitcoin through the app

The company recently announced the availability of users who take races with its app to earn Bitcoin cashback. Furthermore, the app allows the purchase of Bitcoin, and shows that large companies are aware of digital currency.

Because of that, to attract new users to its app, 99Pay created a campaign that will give cashback of 40% of the value acquired in Bitcoin. The option will have a limit of R$ 20.00. Through the app, users have the option to buy at least R$25 in Bitcoin. In other words, whoever buys R$50.00 through the app during the promotion can earn the R$20 cashback.

“Thus, for every purchase in fractions of Bitcoin of at least R$25 within the new 99Pay app, the user receives an additional 40% of the amount invested in cashback also in Bitcoin (limited to R$20). This promotion is for a limited time, but the idea is that the new 99Pay app will carry out other promotions with a cashback bonus in Bitcoin for its users.”

Furthermore, 99Pay with Bitcoin integration was released in early November. Going forward, 99Pay said it will launch other promotions involving Bitcoin.

