99Pay offers 40% cashback to buy Bitcoin through the platform

THE 99 Pay is releasing 40% cashback for customers who buy Bitcoin through its platform. The promotion has a limited time and its focus is the company’s main target audience in the Brazilian market, Generation Z, who are normally very interested in cryptocurrencies.

The company is now releasing Bitcoin cashback for customers who race using its transportation app.

To attract even more users, it now makes it possible to trade digital currency and still refund part of the amount spent. Offer is valid for minimum purchases of R$25 in Bitcoin made through the 99Pay app.

“Thus, for every purchase in fractions of Bitcoin of at least R$25 within the new 99Pay app, the user receives an additional 40% of the amount invested in cashback also in Bitcoin (limited to R$20). This promotion is for a limited time, but the idea is that the new 99Pay app will carry out other promotions with a cashback bonus in Bitcoin for its users”, according to the promotion’s rules.

The company’s integration with digital currencies began in November, but it already says it will launch new Bitcoin promotions soon.