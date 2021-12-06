A child who is hungry may have lifelong health problems – 12/06/2021

An urgent topic in recent times, after more than 18 months of pandemic, hunger deserves attention, especially in relation to children who were born during this period and live in families with severe food insecurity – which consists of the disruption in food patterns resulting from the lack of food among all the residents.

Long periods of malnutrition, that is, nutritional intake below that recommended for the development of the organism, represent irreversible consequences, compromising physical and mental health.

“Hunger in a child’s early years can have a ripple effect in adult life,” says Ivanira Amaral Dias, a professor at the Faculty of Nutrition at the Institute of Health Sciences at UFPA (Federal University of Pará).

Added to the mother’s food deprivation during pregnancy and which impact child development in later stages, there is a risk of having adults with physical and mental disorders in the coming decades.

“Individuals in the growing phase who were victims of lack of food throughout the pandemic — who went hungry and who still may, depending on the intensity and duration — are likely to have sequelae with limited functional capacity in the long term, that is, their abilities to get a job and, therefore, to generate income for their livelihood”, assures Katia Brandt, president of Sopepe (Society of Pediatrics of Pernambuco) and professor at the Department of Maternal and Child at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).

What is malnutrition?

The low intake of macronutrients, represented by proteins, carbohydrates and fats, and micronutrients —vitamins and minerals—, for long periods of time, characterizes malnutrition, which favors the establishment of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, in addition to increasing the risk of cardiovascular dysfunctions, intestinal infections, osteoporosis, hypothyroidism, obesity and immune compromise.

There is a risk of mortality, physical growth retardation, low weight and height, associated with frequent infections and resistance to treatment. “The consequences equally affect emotional development, learning and the performance of activities common to the age”, explains Everardo Magalhães Carneiro, professor at the Biology Institute and researcher at the OCRC (Center for Obesity and Comorbidities) at Unicamp (State University of Campinas ).

For doctors and specialists, the most critical phase is when the reduced supply of nutrients occurs in the first two years, the period in which the brain grows most rapidly. The lack of nutrients impacts on their development and, consequently, on cognitive and functional capacity, including in the long term.

“The first 1,000 days — which correspond to 40 weeks of gestation (270 days) added to the first two years of life (730 days) — are fundamental, as it is when growth is accelerated, both physical and nervous, and hence the importance of exposure to quality nutrients and adequate stimuli. It is possible to reduce mortality and the rate of non-communicable chronic diseases in adulthood, such as metabolic syndrome (dyslipidemia, diabetes and hypertension) and some types of cancers”, says Cristiane Boé , coordinator of the Pediatric Gastroenterology service at the Hospital Infantil Sabará (SP).

Signs of Nutrient Insufficiency

Malnutrition compromises the functioning of virtually every organ in the body, including the intestine, heart and kidney, and micronutrient deficiency leads to several diseases.

Iron deficiency anemia (from iron deficiency) is the most common nutritional deficiency. “The reduction of iron stores in the body affects metabolic processes and skin pallor is the later manifestation and indicates an important impairment”, list Boé.

Hypovitaminosis is responsible for several illnesses. Vitamin A deficiency causes size changes, dry skin, night blindness, conjunctival xerosis (loss of shine and clarity in the eye), corneal ulcers, Bitot’s spots—gray patches in the ocular conjunctiva; Lagged vitamin B1 causes polyneuropathy, memory changes, mental confusion; insufficient levels of vitamin B12 result in megaloblastic anemia, irritability, glossitis, diarrhea, paresthesias, psychiatric disorders and demyelinating neuropathy, low vitamin C intake brings consequences such as bruises on the surface of bones, fractures, mucosal bleeding and vitamin D, deficiency rickets, pathological fractures, delayed eruption and altered tooth enamel, short stature, muscle weakness and generalized hypotonia.

Zinc deficiency leads to the following disorders: dermatitis, including pustular bullous, acro-orificial, and acrodermatitis enteropathica, whose symptoms, in addition to skin inflammation, are diarrhea and alopecia (hair loss); anorexia, emotional disturbances, recurrent and intestinal infections.

Early diagnosis and treatment

It is possible to identify the signs in childhood. Weight gain is slow; the child is smaller than others of the same age, including height and head size. There is little interest around, extreme drowsiness, frequent crying and agitation, in addition, the baby does not roll, sit or walk, compared to the same age group. There is hair loss, weak nails, dry skin and hormonal changes and swelling.

Carneiro clarifies that malnutrition leads to frequent illnesses with a delay for recovery. There is a delay in recovery from colds and flu and diarrhea due to the weakening of the immune response. “Without treatment, these crises continue into adulthood; the body is unable to respond to these infections.”

Cognitive problems are also seen in childhood. Children are less active, alienated from their surroundings and with impaired social skills.

When there is a medical follow-up and a food record —a document that details daily food consumption— it is possible to identify pathologies early, making treatment and reversal easier.

“There are shortages under what is called hidden hunger, which consists of micronutrient deficiency, without severe symptoms, making identification more difficult, going unnoticed, leading to the appearance of more serious diseases later on”, warns Boé.

Can you fix it?

The identification of the most vulnerable individuals is essential to establish food programs in order to reduce the impact of the damage already caused by severe food insecurity to these generations, it being necessary to focus on the nutritional quality of food and not just on the calories in the diet.

“There must be a supply of foods that respect the needs of vitamins, minerals, calories, proteins, lipids and carbohydrates, in addition to respect for cultural and social diversity. More serious cases require food supplementation with micronutrients”, points out Carneiro.

Sources: Cristiane Boé, coordinator of the Pediatric Gastroenterology service at the Hospital Infantil Sabará (SP); Everardo Magalhães Carneiro, professor at the Institute of Biology and researcher at the OCRC (Center for Obesity and Comorbidities) at Unicamp (State University of Campinas); Ivanira Amaral Dias, professor at the Faculty of Nutrition of the Institute of Health Sciences at UFPA (Federal University of Pará) and Katia Brandt, president of Sopepe (Society of Pediatrics of Pernambuco) and professor at the Maternal and Child Department at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco).