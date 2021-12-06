Accident involving Enzo Fittipaldi interrupts Saudi Arabia’s F2 stage

An accident at the start of the closing race of the Saudi Arabia stage of Formula 2 caused the race to be interrupted at the Jeddah circuit, this Sunday (5). Théo Pourchaire, starting from the third row, let the car go out as the red lights went out, and Enzo Fittipaldi was hit. Other pilots also crashed.

Initially, the race direction triggered the yellow flag, also due to an accident later on, suffered by Dan Ticktum. Seconds later, the red flag was raised. An ambulance was sent to the runway shortly thereafter. The Formula 2 broadcast did not show replays, nor did it disclose the status of the two drivers.

According to journalists who follow the stage on the circuit, Pourchaire gave a thumbs up towards the public when he was taken to the ambulance. According to a report by BandSports, Enzo Fittipaldi will be taken to the military hospital in Jeddah by helicopter. The category was not officially positioned.

The race in Jeddah started with a long delay due to the replacement of a concrete block on the track. For this reason, the start procedure had to be redone, and the start, initially scheduled for 11:25 am, Brasília time, took place a little after noon.