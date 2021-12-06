Actress Mila Moreira dies | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Mila Moreira died early this Monday (6). The information was confirmed by CopaStar Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio, where she was hospitalized. The cause of death was not disclosed. There is still no information about the artist’s wake and burial.
Mila began her career as a model at age 14 and participated in several soap operas on TV Globo, including “Plumas e Paetês” and “Marron Glacé”. Throughout her career, she has been in around 30 soap operas and miniseries.
Mila Moreira
She was one of the first models to act in soap operas. In an interview with Vídeo Show, she claimed to have faced prejudice. Her debut took place in “Marron Glacé”, in 1979, when she played Érica.
“At the time, it wasn’t common to have a model doing television, so of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their shit together. The crooked eyes were more because of being an out-of-class person. like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone comes along who becomes an actress just because she’s cute and fashionable,” said Mila.
See below excerpts from Mila Moreira in the soap opera “Marron Glacé”:
Marron Glace: Erica arrives at Marron Glace
Mila Moreira has done around 30 works on television, most of them on TV Globo
Her last work on TV was the soap opera A Lei do Amor, in 2016. Mila became known for playing elegant women like her.
Among outstanding soap operas in which the actress participated are “Elas por Elas”, “Corpo à Corpo”, “Que Rei Am Eu?”, “Meu Bem, Meu Mal”, “Paraíso Tropical”, “Ti Ti Ti”.
See below excerpts from Mila Moreira in “Elas por Elas”:
Them for Them: Marlene receives the call from Márcia for the reunion of her friends
Mila Moreira
Mila Moreira began her acting career in 1979, in the soap opera Marrom Glacé