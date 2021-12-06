Actress Mila Moreira dies | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Mila Moreira died early this Monday (6). The information was confirmed by the CopaStar Hospital, where she was hospitalized.
Mila began her career as a model at age 14 and participated in several soap operas on TV Globo, including “Plumas e Paetês” and “Marrom Glacé”. Throughout her career, she has been in around 30 soap operas and miniseries.
She was one of the first models to act. In an interview with Video Show, she claimed to have faced prejudice. Her debut took place in “Marron Glacé”, in 1979, when she played Érica.
“At the time, it wasn’t common to have a model doing television, so of course, initially, there was a prejudice. Everyone was waiting to get their shit together. The crooked eyes were more because of being an out-of-class person. like today, people still think you’re stealing other people’s work. You study to be an actress and someone comes along who becomes an actress just because she’s cute and fashionable,” said Mila.
Her last work on TV was the soap opera A Lei do Amor, in 2016. Mila became known for playing elegant women like her.
Among outstanding soap operas in which the actress participated are “Elas por Elas”, “Corpo à Corpo”, “Que Rei Am Eu?”, “Meu Bem, Meu Mal”, “Paraíso Tropical”, “Ti Ti Ti”.
