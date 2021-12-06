Acupuncture can improve your pet’s quality of life and health

THE acupuncture is a technique of traditional Chinese medicine well known in Brazil. But what many don’t know is that therapy can also promote well-being and treat the health of Pets, our beloved pets.

“Is it over there [acupuntura veterinária] it contributes to the animal’s quality of life, improves blood flow, stimulates the immune system and activates regenerative processes”, explains veterinarian Jhennifer Espírito Santo.

DogHero’s veterinarian, Thaís Matos, also points out that the therapy is used in the treatment of respiratory, muscular, dermatological and even problems in the bone structure.

“It can also be applied in cases of neurological problems, in the gastrointestinal system or in the reproductive system”, he completes.

Tips on Veterinary Acupuncture

There is no age limit for the pet to benefit from the technique. Thais Matos states that, in any age group, “most pets accept the treatment spontaneously, being able to relax and even sleep during the sessions”.

It is important to remember that acupuncture commonly uses needles, which requires care when moving the animal. Jhennifer Espírito Santo explains that the object does not cause pain, but that even so “the behavior and reaction of the animal are evaluated in the first session.”

“In the beginning, the sessions vary between once and twice a week, but the frequency/number of sessions will depend on the condition and severity of the pathology, always following the indication of the acupuncturist veterinarian”, says Thaís.

Sessions last between 20 and 40 minutes, depending on the patient’s situation. In chronic cases, the pet may need maintenance assistance.

Veterinary acupuncture is normally used as a complementary medicine for pets that use medication. Each animal takes time to feel the effects of the technique, which must be performed by a specialized professional to avoid problems.