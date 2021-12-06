Adriano, the prodigy of the BOPE galactic gang turned killer for hire

It was after 9 pm when a car parked at the door of a spiritist center in Praça Seca, in the West Zone of Rio. Three hooded men, with bulletproof vests and pistols, disembarked. They entered the property shouting “police!” and went on to a small room at the back of the garden, at the back of the lot. They broke down the door, interrupted a spiritual consultation and fired more than ten times in the direction of the man who was being attended to. The scene took place in September 2011 and the victim, who died at the time, was one of the most powerful bookies in Rio at the time, José Luiz de Barros Lopes, Zé Personal, son-in-law and heir to the criminal estate of also offender Waldemir Paes Garcia, Maninho, former president of Salgueiro.

Gunmen Series: Transcript of the first episode

The following week, the police already had concrete indications of who had been the mastermind of the crime: Adriano da Nóbrega, the former captain of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) who became the most feared hitman in Rio. But Adriano never arrived to answer for the execution. The Homicide Police (DH) ignored the evidence pointing to their participation, and the investigation was stalled, without any diligence, for nearly a decade. Currently, the inquiry, which had pages damaged by leaks at the police station, remains open.

The second episode of Gunmen, an original Globoplay podcast produced by GLOBO, will show how evidence pointing to Adriano’s participation in various crimes was disregarded by the police and how impunity leveraged the former captain’s fame as a hitman — and led to to the creation of the consortium of killers that became known nationally as the Bureau of Crime. Over five daily chapters, the series — the result of a year and a half of investigation work — will reveal unprecedented stories about the underground of Rio’s pistolagem.

Critter Game Security

The evidence incriminating Adriano for the murder of Zé Personal was two statements given in the week following the murder. In the first of them, a witness close to Zé Personal revealed that the bicheiro and the then captain were at war. Five months before the crime, the offender had fired Adriano – who, at the time, had not yet been expelled from the Military Police and was reconciling his work at the corporation with the position of head of security at the game points of the animal and slot machines in the Zone South and in Tijuca. The area was dominated by the Garcia clan—one of the families that control illegal gambling in Rio—which at the time was headed by Zé Personal.

Captain Adriano: As PM honored by Flavio Bolsonaro became wanted by Interpol

Adriano, throughout the 2000s, grew up in the family hierarchy: he started as a security guard and ended up becoming Zé Personal’s right-hand man. Shortly before the execution, the prestige in the gang was such that he was promoted to administrator of Haras Modelo, owned by the clan in Guapimirim, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio. Adriano’s rise in the gang was the result of a bloodbath: it was at that time the captain started killing by order, on the orders of Zé Personal.

However, according to the witness told at DH, shortly before being executed, the bicheiro “realized that the farm was being diverted from cattle and medicines” and, as Adriano was the administrator, he decided to fire him. Adriano did not accept the decision: according to the testimony, he returned to the farm accompanied by armed men to remove the heads of cattle from the area. At the time, the then captain would have told the employees that “they shouldn’t meddle if they want to see their children grow up”.

gutters destroy inquiry

Police claim that part of the inquiry against Captain Adriano was destroyed by leaks Photo: Arquivo O Globo

Another testimony given in the same month as the murder puts a henchman of Adriano at the scene of the crime. An eyewitness — a relative who accompanied the bicheiro on the trip to the spiritist center — revealed, in DH, that he recognized the voice of one of the three criminals who entered the place wearing hoods: it was PM Luiz Carlos Felipe Martins, Orelha, a trusted man from Hadrian.

The witness also added that Orelha “was always linked to Adriano, as he was the one who put him to work” as a security guard for the Garcia family. The henchman was killed in March of this year, two days before Operation Gargoyle, by the Public Ministry of Rio, which would arrest him on charges of trying to get rid of the property left by his boss, Adriano, who was killed in a police operation in Bahia in February 2020.

After the testimonies, no steps were taken by the Civil Police to confirm or deny the testimony of witnesses. Over the next seven years, the inquiry was referred to the MP and returned to the DH seven times. It passed through the hands of different delegates and even had parts destroyed: in 2015, leaks flooded the room of the chief of operations of the police station and wet several pages. To this day, the crime has not been solved.

Deaths in Clan Garcia

Maninho beside his father, Waldemir Garcia, o Miro, in a parade at Salgueiro Photo: Arquivo O Globo

In another murder investigation, there were accusations by the victim himself against Adriano. This is the case of the execution of cattleman Rogério Mesquita, who died in broad daylight in Ipanema, in January 2009. A gunman got off the back of a motorcycle and shot the victim in the back of the head, in front of the crowded Nossa Senhora da Paz Square of nannies and children. Six months before he was killed, Mesquita gave a statement to the Homicide Police in which he formally accused Adriano of being the author of an ambush he had suffered two months earlier in Cachoeiras de Macacu, in the Serrana region of Rio.

At the time, his car was intercepted on a road by another vehicle, from which armed snipers came out and fired in his direction. But Mesquita was accompanied by a security guard and managed to survive. At the end of the statement, he asked for police protection as he felt threatened by the captain. The cattleman’s report did not put Adriano in the investigators’ sights: the investigation remains unfinished, and he never responded for the crime.

Mesquita was also linked to the Garcia clan: he was Maninho’s right-hand man and, after the capo’s death, he became the operator of the estate, the man who managed the financial part of the family. In addition, Adriano called him “godfather”, as he had known him since he was little. It was at the hands of Mesquita that the ex-captain began working for the misdemeanor: after Maninho’s death, the clan split and went to war for control of his criminal estate, and the rancher, feeling threatened, went to jail of the PM — where Adriano was imprisoned between 2004 and 2006 for a homicide committed on duty — hire the captain to protect him.

From the prison, Adriano started appointing BOPE officers to be his security guards. He earned an allowance of R$5,000. As of 2006, already released, the former captain took over the service. But soon, he would change sides: Zé Personal, Mesquita’s disaffected and adversary for the spoils, realized that Adriano, an operational and lethal policeman, could be a powerful ally and began to co-opt him. He offered the position of head of the slot machines, and Adriano, seeing the opportunity to rise through the ranks of the gang, accepted. From then on, Mesquita and Adriano broke up, and the “godfather” became a target.

death by mistake

The entire trajectory of Adriano in the crime was detailed to the police by Mesquita in the statement he gave after being the target of the attack that preceded his murder. In the report, in addition to giving details about the invitation to the skull in jail and about the change of side, Mesquita also accused the former police officer of six murders committed at the behest of Zé Personal. According to the cattleman, Adriano had a modus operandi to commit “perfect crimes”: “He uses a rifle with the stock cut off and puts himself in the back seat of the vehicle, so that only the barrel of the gun is positioned towards the side. outside, thus preventing the exploded capsules from being ejected out of the vehicle and taking the materiality of a ballistics confrontation”.

In one of the crimes denounced by Mesquita, Adriano would have killed innocent people, victims who had nothing to do with the Garcia war. The captain would have received from Zé Personal the order to kill Guaracy Paes Falcão, then vice president of Salgueiro and his rival for a part of the estate. According to Mesquita, Adriano had a plan: a partner would watch over the moment when Falcão would leave the samba school’s court on a day of pagode and warn the skull, who would have to chase the enemy’s vehicle and execute it. In January 2007, the plan was followed to the letter, except that the intercepted car was not Guaracy’s: Adriano and his cronies confused the vehicle on the way out of the pagode and killed Rafael Mendes Figueiredo, 24, and Juliana Roberto Alves, from 25, on the Grajaú-Jacarepaguá Highway.

According to the testimony of Rogério Mesquita, after the crime, he would have heard Zé Personal say that Adriano and his gunmen “did shit, killed a couple thinking it was Guaracy, they killed cheated”. Weeks later, Falcão and his wife, Simone Moujarkian, were executed in Andaraí weeks later, with the same modus operandi. Despite Mesquita’s report pointing to Adriano as the author of the crimes, the four deaths also remain unexplained. The former captain died in 2020 without any conviction for murder in the back.