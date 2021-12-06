After a third consecutive victory, José Aldo takes aim at a fight against TJ Dillashaw: ‘The winner is next in the belt’

Last Saturday (4), Jose Aldo ratified his great moment on Ultimate and, as a bonus, he won Rob Font in the judges’ decision, in a valid fight for the UFC Las Vegas 44. In a good moment with three straight victories in the organization, the Brazilian legend adopted a new speech and, despite stressing that he would like a new chance for the roosters title (under 61.2kg.), asked for a fight against TJ Dillashaw.

“Next time I wanted to fight for the title, but we don’t know when the next fight will be. So I think Dillashaw and I are there. So, if he is fit for the next fight to be the next challenger for the title, Dillashaw would be a great opponent”, highlighted Aldo in an interview still in the octagon.

MMA legend, Jose Aldo started his trajectory in the category led by Aljamain Sterling with two defeats – in front of Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan. The ‘People’s Champion’, however, managed to come back on top and lined up good victories against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz and now, Rob Font.

Professional since 2004, Manaus has a record of 31 positives and seven negatives in its career in mixed martial arts. The fighter even approached a new shot at the belt.