After revealing that he’s with Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho exposes for the first time ”It was unforgettable”

Thiaguinho has a full schedule of concerts after the pandemic situation is more “under control. The singer used social media to celebrate, this Saturday (4), his first time at Morro da Urca. ‘‘My first time in MORRO DA URCA, here in my dear RIO DE JANEIRO/RJ, was unforgettable!!! The show INFINITO joined with this magical and beautifully spectacular place, and the PHODA energy of my CARIOCA people!”, wrote the pagodeiro.

It is worth remembering that Thiaguinho participated in the Lady Night program and heard from Tata Werneck that she hopes for his return with Fernanda Souza. The pagodeiro surprised with his answer: “But we are together”, revealed the famous. However, it’s all just friendship, as the singer currently has an affair with ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.

Also check: After moving back in together, Gusttavo Lima and Andressa want to have another child

After breaking up with Fernanda Souza, Thiaguinho appears with ex-BBB

This week, columnist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles website, released images of a dinner in which Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho appeared together. This is the first time the two are caught together after all the rumors of a relationship.

The affair seems to be on another level as the parents of Thiaguinho started to follow Carol Fishy on Instagram. Dona Glória Barbosa and Seu João Barbosa followed the Bahia influencer’s Instagram profile. Even so, the ex-BBB does not reciprocate the follow, possibly wanting to prevent the rumors from gaining more strength.

To Jornal Extra, a source confirmed that the ex-BBB and Thiaguinho are really staying, however, Thiaguinho doesn’t want to date seriously, while Peixinho would be willing to publicly assume the romance. The fact is that something serious is going on, but discretion is still maintained.

Thiaguinho did not assume any more relationship after the divorce with Fernanda Souza that happened in October 2019. The two announced the separation on their social networks.

“After 8 and a half years of relationship, out of respect for all who accompany us, we came to communicate that we are no longer a couple”, wrote the artists on their respective social networks. “We realized that our relationship turned into a beautiful friendship. In our case, it was a natural process, with a lot of maturity and love”, they said.

You might like: Mileide Mihaile defends Wesley Safadão and praises her ex-husband